Summary

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) is a leading private sector healthcare provider in Asia. It has a robust presence across the healthcare ecosystem, including Hospitals, Pharmacies, Primary Care & Diagnostic Clinics. AHELs Hospitals are situated in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chenganur, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Madurai, Anantpur, Nellore, Kurnool, Bhopal, Ranchi, Bilaspur and Bacheli. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on December 5, 1979, a comprehensive 250-bed hospital with an emphasis on speciality and super specialties in over fifty departments at Chennai. Dr. Prathap C Reddy promoted it. 46 beds were added in the year 1985. It is the first group of hospitals that pioneered the concept of corporate healthcare delivery in India. The Apollo Health Association (AHA) was inaugurated in April of the year 1986, based on credit card system. As per this scheme, the Apollo health insurance policyholders get Medicare offered by Apollo and 76 accredited hospitals in selected cities. The hospital was equipped with Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) during the year 1989, also with SOMATOMCR whole body computed Tomography scanner, Dideoendoscopy and Mammography, breast-scanning equipment for the detection of occult carcinoma. During the same year 1989, AHEL group had finalised a joint venture project with the I.R.T.C. of Eye Micro Surgery, USSR to launch the Apollo Fyodorov Eye Research Institute. Apart from the hospital

Read More