Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Share Price

7,429.15
(1.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7,298.35
  • Day's High7,473
  • 52 Wk High7,545
  • Prev. Close7,298.35
  • Day's Low7,290.75
  • 52 Wk Low 5,640
  • Turnover (lac)39,169.37
  • P/E93.49
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value579.49
  • EPS78.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,06,819.78
  • Div. Yield0.22
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

7,298.35

Prev. Close

7,298.35

Turnover(Lac.)

39,169.37

Day's High

7,473

Day's Low

7,290.75

52 Week's High

7,545

52 Week's Low

5,640

Book Value

579.49

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,06,819.78

P/E

93.49

EPS

78.1

Divi. Yield

0.22

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 17 Aug, 2024

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Apollo Hospitals' Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

7 Nov 2024|10:27 AM

During the quarter, Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹2,903 Crore, while AHLL revenue increased to ₹404 Crore.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.33%

Non-Promoter- 65.56%

Institutions: 65.55%

Non-Institutions: 5.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

71.9

71.9

71.9

71.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,639

6,852.9

6,038.8

5,129.6

Net Worth

7,710.9

6,924.8

6,110.7

5,201.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,098.3

4,653.9

9,794.5

7,183.01

yoy growth (%)

31.03

-52.48

36.35

13.99

Raw materials

-1,929.3

-1,222.6

-5,182

-3,801.29

As % of sales

31.63

26.27

52.9

52.92

Employee costs

-1,150.5

-1,217.9

-1,519.2

-1,118.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

859

-31.3

518

330.13

Depreciation

-363.4

-421.3

-482.3

-272

Tax paid

-279.8

14

-212.1

-96.93

Working capital

1,030.5

-96.19

-102.4

61.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.03

-52.48

36.35

13.99

Op profit growth

99.07

-49.62

70.57

7.19

EBIT growth

257.3

-67.29

65.5

1.96

Net profit growth

533.52

-77.67

101.67

-18.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

19,059.2

16,612.5

14,662.64

10,560.01

11,246.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19,059.2

16,612.5

14,662.64

10,560.01

11,246.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

126.2

90.3

379.6

106.41

225.27

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Prathap C Reddy

Executive Vice Chairperson

Preetha Reddy

Managing Director

Suneeta Reddy

Joint Managing Director

Sangita Reddy

Executive Vice Chairperson

Shobana Kamineni

Senior Vice President & CS

S M Krishnan

Independent Director

Vinayak Chatterjee

Independent Director

Murali Doraiswamy

Independent Director

V Kavitha Dutt

Lead Independent Director

M B N Rao

Independent Director

Som Mittal

Independent Director

Rama Bijapurkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Summary

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) is a leading private sector healthcare provider in Asia. It has a robust presence across the healthcare ecosystem, including Hospitals, Pharmacies, Primary Care & Diagnostic Clinics. AHELs Hospitals are situated in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chenganur, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Madurai, Anantpur, Nellore, Kurnool, Bhopal, Ranchi, Bilaspur and Bacheli. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on December 5, 1979, a comprehensive 250-bed hospital with an emphasis on speciality and super specialties in over fifty departments at Chennai. Dr. Prathap C Reddy promoted it. 46 beds were added in the year 1985. It is the first group of hospitals that pioneered the concept of corporate healthcare delivery in India. The Apollo Health Association (AHA) was inaugurated in April of the year 1986, based on credit card system. As per this scheme, the Apollo health insurance policyholders get Medicare offered by Apollo and 76 accredited hospitals in selected cities. The hospital was equipped with Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) during the year 1989, also with SOMATOMCR whole body computed Tomography scanner, Dideoendoscopy and Mammography, breast-scanning equipment for the detection of occult carcinoma. During the same year 1989, AHEL group had finalised a joint venture project with the I.R.T.C. of Eye Micro Surgery, USSR to launch the Apollo Fyodorov Eye Research Institute. Apart from the hospital
Company FAQs

What is the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd share price today?

The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7429.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd is ₹106819.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd is 93.49 and 12.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd is ₹5640 and ₹7545 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd?

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.48%, 3 Years at 13.51%, 1 Year at 26.53%, 6 Month at 17.85%, 3 Month at 5.68% and 1 Month at 2.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.33 %
Institutions - 65.55 %
Public - 5.12 %

