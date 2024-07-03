Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹7,298.35
Prev. Close₹7,298.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹39,169.37
Day's High₹7,473
Day's Low₹7,290.75
52 Week's High₹7,545
52 Week's Low₹5,640
Book Value₹579.49
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,06,819.78
P/E93.49
EPS78.1
Divi. Yield0.22
During the quarter, Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹2,903 Crore, while AHLL revenue increased to ₹404 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.9
71.9
71.9
71.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,639
6,852.9
6,038.8
5,129.6
Net Worth
7,710.9
6,924.8
6,110.7
5,201.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,098.3
4,653.9
9,794.5
7,183.01
yoy growth (%)
31.03
-52.48
36.35
13.99
Raw materials
-1,929.3
-1,222.6
-5,182
-3,801.29
As % of sales
31.63
26.27
52.9
52.92
Employee costs
-1,150.5
-1,217.9
-1,519.2
-1,118.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
859
-31.3
518
330.13
Depreciation
-363.4
-421.3
-482.3
-272
Tax paid
-279.8
14
-212.1
-96.93
Working capital
1,030.5
-96.19
-102.4
61.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.03
-52.48
36.35
13.99
Op profit growth
99.07
-49.62
70.57
7.19
EBIT growth
257.3
-67.29
65.5
1.96
Net profit growth
533.52
-77.67
101.67
-18.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19,059.2
16,612.5
14,662.64
10,560.01
11,246.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19,059.2
16,612.5
14,662.64
10,560.01
11,246.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
126.2
90.3
379.6
106.41
225.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Prathap C Reddy
Executive Vice Chairperson
Preetha Reddy
Managing Director
Suneeta Reddy
Joint Managing Director
Sangita Reddy
Executive Vice Chairperson
Shobana Kamineni
Senior Vice President & CS
S M Krishnan
Independent Director
Vinayak Chatterjee
Independent Director
Murali Doraiswamy
Independent Director
V Kavitha Dutt
Lead Independent Director
M B N Rao
Independent Director
Som Mittal
Independent Director
Rama Bijapurkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
Summary
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) is a leading private sector healthcare provider in Asia. It has a robust presence across the healthcare ecosystem, including Hospitals, Pharmacies, Primary Care & Diagnostic Clinics. AHELs Hospitals are situated in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chenganur, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Madurai, Anantpur, Nellore, Kurnool, Bhopal, Ranchi, Bilaspur and Bacheli. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on December 5, 1979, a comprehensive 250-bed hospital with an emphasis on speciality and super specialties in over fifty departments at Chennai. Dr. Prathap C Reddy promoted it. 46 beds were added in the year 1985. It is the first group of hospitals that pioneered the concept of corporate healthcare delivery in India. The Apollo Health Association (AHA) was inaugurated in April of the year 1986, based on credit card system. As per this scheme, the Apollo health insurance policyholders get Medicare offered by Apollo and 76 accredited hospitals in selected cities. The hospital was equipped with Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) during the year 1989, also with SOMATOMCR whole body computed Tomography scanner, Dideoendoscopy and Mammography, breast-scanning equipment for the detection of occult carcinoma. During the same year 1989, AHEL group had finalised a joint venture project with the I.R.T.C. of Eye Micro Surgery, USSR to launch the Apollo Fyodorov Eye Research Institute. Apart from the hospital
Read More
The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7429.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd is ₹106819.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd is 93.49 and 12.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd is ₹5640 and ₹7545 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.48%, 3 Years at 13.51%, 1 Year at 26.53%, 6 Month at 17.85%, 3 Month at 5.68% and 1 Month at 2.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.