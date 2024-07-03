Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
14,115.3
12,310.3
11,116.21
7,692.06
8,324.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14,115.3
12,310.3
11,116.21
7,692.06
8,324.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
89.5
74
345.86
59.98
23.02
Total Income
14,204.8
12,384.3
11,462.07
7,752.04
8,347.39
Total Expenditure
12,365.1
10,795.4
9,394.33
6,982.83
7,120.67
PBIDT
1,839.7
1,588.9
2,067.74
769.21
1,226.72
Interest
330.1
285.4
283.74
350.66
397.54
PBDT
1,509.6
1,303.5
1,784
418.55
829.18
Depreciation
497.3
456.2
434.3
434.65
455.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
348.1
326
203.81
-4.44
182.62
Deferred Tax
-12.4
-177.7
134.54
21.47
-31.47
Reported Profit After Tax
676.6
699
1,011.35
-33.13
222.2
Minority Interest After NP
31.8
24.4
45.88
-15.64
-13.38
Net Profit after Minority Interest
644.8
674.6
965.47
-17.49
235.58
Extra-ordinary Items
1.25
0
220.38
-11.82
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
643.55
674.6
745.09
-5.67
235.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
44.84
46.91
67.15
-1.26
16.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
71.9
71.9
71.89
69.56
69.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.03
12.9
18.6
10
14.73
PBDTM(%)
10.69
10.58
16.04
5.44
9.96
PATM(%)
4.79
5.67
9.09
-0.43
2.66
