Apollo Hospital’s promoter pares stake worth ₹1,489 Crore

Reports suggested that Apollo Hospital’s promoter Suneetha Reddy pared as much as 1.3% stake in the company. The company is part of the Nifty 50 index. The transaction took place for an aggregate amount of ₹1,489.3 Crore via open market transactions on August 22.

At around 12.12 PM, Apollo Hospital was trading 0.71% lower at ₹7,866.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹7,922.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹7,950, and ₹7,841, respectively.

As per the bulk deal data, Suneetha Reddy has offloaded 18.97 Lakh shares in the company at a price of ₹7,850 per share through block deals.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted a consolidated net profit of ₹433 Crore for Q1FY26. The company has reported a 42% year-on-year growth in its net profit against ₹305 in the previous corresponding quarter.

The business said that revenue from operations registered a 14.90% y-o-y growth at ₹5,842 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business reported revenue of ₹5,05 Crore.

The business posted an EBITDA growth of 26.30% y-o-y to ₹851.50 Crore. It also witnessed improvements in operating margins to 14.60% as compared to 13.30% in the previous comparable period.

