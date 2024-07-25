iifl-logo-icon 1
7,036
(-0.78%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--4,800₹5.20%2500%
--5,200₹0.10%2,000-11.11%
--5,300₹0.1-96.66%625-16.66%
--5,400₹0.1-50%750-25%
--5,500₹0.05-50%10,250-7.86%
--5,600₹0.05-50%3,625-14.70%
--5,650₹0.10%1,875-28.57%
3750%₹497.30%5,700₹0.05-80%12,875-5.50%
--5,750₹5.50%2,5000%
--5,800₹0.1-71.42%16,875-8.16%
--5,850₹3.2514.03%5,1250%
1250%₹5000%5,900₹0.05-87.5%9,500-6.17%
3750%₹384.450%5,950₹6.30%3,2500%
4,000-11.11%₹399-1.61%6,000₹0.05-83.33%23,250-15.45%
1,6250%₹275.70%6,050₹2.259.75%1,6250%
11,2500%₹290.15-3.84%6,100₹0.05-92.3%24,125-9.38%
5,5000%₹245.850%6,150₹0.1-84.61%13,8753.73%
13,250-7.01%₹184.1-14.41%6,200₹0.05-94.44%27,625-20.21%
12,875-3.73%₹120-27.49%6,250₹0.05-96.66%10,750-18.09%
60,500-3.58%₹60.2-50.55%6,300₹0.05-98.52%45,250-20.43%
16,875-8.78%₹40.4-46.2%6,350₹0.15-98.55%15,625-13.79%
48,750-19.91%₹0.05-99.85%6,400₹5.05-76.78%27,625-17.22%
26,000-20.61%₹0.05-99.72%6,450₹68.2534.61%17,125-4.86%
42,500-39.17%₹0.05-99.57%6,500₹12531.3%22,500-15.49%
7,625-22.78%₹0.05-99.31%6,550₹137.350%4,1250%
38,000-14.12%₹0.05-98.98%6,600₹210.110%2,125112.5%
21,250-0.58%₹0.05-98.18%6,650₹258.50%1,2500%
29,7500%₹0.05-96.96%6,700₹275.20%1,2500%
5,0000%₹0.05-97.05%6,750₹248.50%3750%
15,250-26.06%₹0.1-92.59%6,800₹4002.07%8750%
4,750-25.49%₹1-16.66%6,850₹520.050%1250%
5,375-34.84%₹0.05-92.3%6,900--
1,3750%₹4.350%6,950--
27,125-6.06%₹0.05-66.66%7,000₹5920%2500%
1,8750%₹0.80%7,100--
47,3750%₹0.05-75%7,200₹8000%00%

Apollo Hospitals: Related NEWS

Apollo Hospitals' Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y
7 Nov 2024|10:27 AM

Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

7 Nov 2024|10:27 AM

During the quarter, Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹2,903 Crore, while AHLL revenue increased to ₹404 Crore.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024
7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024
30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024
14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

