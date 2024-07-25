Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|4,800
|₹5.20%
|2500%
|-
|-
|5,200
|₹0.10%
|2,000-11.11%
|-
|-
|5,300
|₹0.1-96.66%
|625-16.66%
|-
|-
|5,400
|₹0.1-50%
|750-25%
|-
|-
|5,500
|₹0.05-50%
|10,250-7.86%
|-
|-
|5,600
|₹0.05-50%
|3,625-14.70%
|-
|-
|5,650
|₹0.10%
|1,875-28.57%
|3750%
|₹497.30%
|5,700
|₹0.05-80%
|12,875-5.50%
|-
|-
|5,750
|₹5.50%
|2,5000%
|-
|-
|5,800
|₹0.1-71.42%
|16,875-8.16%
|-
|-
|5,850
|₹3.2514.03%
|5,1250%
|1250%
|₹5000%
|5,900
|₹0.05-87.5%
|9,500-6.17%
|3750%
|₹384.450%
|5,950
|₹6.30%
|3,2500%
|4,000-11.11%
|₹399-1.61%
|6,000
|₹0.05-83.33%
|23,250-15.45%
|1,6250%
|₹275.70%
|6,050
|₹2.259.75%
|1,6250%
|11,2500%
|₹290.15-3.84%
|6,100
|₹0.05-92.3%
|24,125-9.38%
|5,5000%
|₹245.850%
|6,150
|₹0.1-84.61%
|13,8753.73%
|13,250-7.01%
|₹184.1-14.41%
|6,200
|₹0.05-94.44%
|27,625-20.21%
|12,875-3.73%
|₹120-27.49%
|6,250
|₹0.05-96.66%
|10,750-18.09%
|60,500-3.58%
|₹60.2-50.55%
|6,300
|₹0.05-98.52%
|45,250-20.43%
|16,875-8.78%
|₹40.4-46.2%
|6,350
|₹0.15-98.55%
|15,625-13.79%
|48,750-19.91%
|₹0.05-99.85%
|6,400
|₹5.05-76.78%
|27,625-17.22%
|26,000-20.61%
|₹0.05-99.72%
|6,450
|₹68.2534.61%
|17,125-4.86%
|42,500-39.17%
|₹0.05-99.57%
|6,500
|₹12531.3%
|22,500-15.49%
|7,625-22.78%
|₹0.05-99.31%
|6,550
|₹137.350%
|4,1250%
|38,000-14.12%
|₹0.05-98.98%
|6,600
|₹210.110%
|2,125112.5%
|21,250-0.58%
|₹0.05-98.18%
|6,650
|₹258.50%
|1,2500%
|29,7500%
|₹0.05-96.96%
|6,700
|₹275.20%
|1,2500%
|5,0000%
|₹0.05-97.05%
|6,750
|₹248.50%
|3750%
|15,250-26.06%
|₹0.1-92.59%
|6,800
|₹4002.07%
|8750%
|4,750-25.49%
|₹1-16.66%
|6,850
|₹520.050%
|1250%
|5,375-34.84%
|₹0.05-92.3%
|6,900
|-
|-
|1,3750%
|₹4.350%
|6,950
|-
|-
|27,125-6.06%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|7,000
|₹5920%
|2500%
|1,8750%
|₹0.80%
|7,100
|-
|-
|47,3750%
|₹0.05-75%
|7,200
|₹8000%
|00%
During the quarter, Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹2,903 Crore, while AHLL revenue increased to ₹404 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
