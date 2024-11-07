iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Shareholding Pattern

7,036
(-0.78%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

29.33%

29.33%

29.33%

29.33%

29.33%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

65.55%

65.28%

65.4%

65.34%

64.97%

Non-Institutions

5.11%

5.37%

5.26%

5.31%

5.68%

Total Non-Promoter

70.66%

70.66%

70.66%

70.66%

70.66%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.33%

Non-Promoter- 65.55%

Institutions: 65.55%

Non-Institutions: 5.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Apollo Hospitals: Related NEWS

Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|10:27 AM

During the quarter, Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹2,903 Crore, while AHLL revenue increased to ₹404 Crore.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.