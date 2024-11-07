Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
29.33%
29.33%
29.33%
29.33%
29.33%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
65.55%
65.28%
65.4%
65.34%
64.97%
Non-Institutions
5.11%
5.37%
5.26%
5.31%
5.68%
Total Non-Promoter
70.66%
70.66%
70.66%
70.66%
70.66%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
