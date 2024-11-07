iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7,430
(0.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,098.3

4,653.9

9,794.5

7,183.01

yoy growth (%)

31.03

-52.48

36.35

13.99

Raw materials

-1,929.3

-1,222.6

-5,182

-3,801.29

As % of sales

31.63

26.27

52.9

52.92

Employee costs

-1,150.5

-1,217.9

-1,519.2

-1,118.8

As % of sales

18.86

26.16

15.51

15.57

Other costs

-1,599.1

-1,500.4

-1,678

-1,433.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.22

32.23

17.13

19.95

Operating profit

1,419.4

713

1,415.3

829.72

OPM

23.27

15.32

14.44

11.55

Depreciation

-363.4

-421.3

-482.3

-272

Interest expense

-244

-340

-425.9

-240.17

Other income

47

17

10.9

12.58

Profit before tax

859

-31.3

518

330.13

Taxes

-279.8

14

-212.1

-96.93

Tax rate

-32.57

-44.72

-40.94

-29.36

Minorities and other

92.7

131.4

0

0

Adj. profit

671.9

114.1

305.9

233.2

Exceptional items

-6.7

-9.1

164.4

0

Net profit

665.2

105

470.3

233.2

yoy growth (%)

533.52

-77.67

101.67

-18.21

NPM

10.9

2.25

4.8

3.24

Apollo Hospitals : related Articles

Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|10:27 AM

During the quarter, Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹2,903 Crore, while AHLL revenue increased to ₹404 Crore.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.