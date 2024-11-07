Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,098.3
4,653.9
9,794.5
7,183.01
yoy growth (%)
31.03
-52.48
36.35
13.99
Raw materials
-1,929.3
-1,222.6
-5,182
-3,801.29
As % of sales
31.63
26.27
52.9
52.92
Employee costs
-1,150.5
-1,217.9
-1,519.2
-1,118.8
As % of sales
18.86
26.16
15.51
15.57
Other costs
-1,599.1
-1,500.4
-1,678
-1,433.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.22
32.23
17.13
19.95
Operating profit
1,419.4
713
1,415.3
829.72
OPM
23.27
15.32
14.44
11.55
Depreciation
-363.4
-421.3
-482.3
-272
Interest expense
-244
-340
-425.9
-240.17
Other income
47
17
10.9
12.58
Profit before tax
859
-31.3
518
330.13
Taxes
-279.8
14
-212.1
-96.93
Tax rate
-32.57
-44.72
-40.94
-29.36
Minorities and other
92.7
131.4
0
0
Adj. profit
671.9
114.1
305.9
233.2
Exceptional items
-6.7
-9.1
164.4
0
Net profit
665.2
105
470.3
233.2
yoy growth (%)
533.52
-77.67
101.67
-18.21
NPM
10.9
2.25
4.8
3.24
