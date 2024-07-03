Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19,059.2
16,612.5
14,662.64
10,560.01
11,246.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19,059.2
16,612.5
14,662.64
10,560.01
11,246.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
126.2
90.3
379.6
106.41
225.27
Total Income
19,185.4
16,702.8
15,042.24
10,666.42
11,472.07
Total Expenditure
16,668.5
14,606.1
12,477.52
9,422.6
9,662.62
PBIDT
2,516.9
2,096.7
2,564.72
1,243.82
1,809.45
Interest
449.4
380.8
378.64
449.22
532.77
PBDT
2,067.5
1,715.9
2,186.08
794.6
1,276.68
Depreciation
687
615.4
600.7
573.13
619.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
436.8
405.9
237.73
75.78
127.2
Deferred Tax
8.7
-149.7
239.29
8.92
97.99
Reported Profit After Tax
935
844.3
1,108.36
136.77
431.8
Minority Interest After NP
36.4
25.2
52.75
-13.59
-23.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
898.6
819.1
1,055.61
150.36
454.94
Extra-ordinary Items
1.29
0
205.62
37.45
130.33
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
897.31
819.1
849.99
112.91
324.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
62.5
56.97
73.42
10.74
32.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
320
300
235
60
120
Equity
71.9
71.89
71.89
71.89
69.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.2
12.62
17.49
11.77
16.08
PBDTM(%)
10.84
10.32
14.9
7.52
11.35
PATM(%)
4.9
5.08
7.55
1.29
3.83
During the quarter, Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹2,903 Crore, while AHLL revenue increased to ₹404 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.