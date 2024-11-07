Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.9
71.9
71.9
71.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,639
6,852.9
6,038.8
5,129.6
Net Worth
7,710.9
6,924.8
6,110.7
5,201.5
Minority Interest
Debt
3,221.8
2,520.5
2,752.3
3,049.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
526.2
521.3
719.8
762.2
Total Liabilities
11,458.9
9,966.6
9,582.8
9,013.2
Fixed Assets
6,231.3
5,174.4
5,144.7
5,257.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,621.2
2,217.2
2,059.1
2,090.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
149.8
138.5
195.7
464.4
Networking Capital
2,114.4
2,118.5
1,626.4
792.7
Inventories
118.7
98.3
146.8
210.3
Inventory Days
8.78
16.49
Sundry Debtors
808.3
820
824.2
1,204
Debtor Days
49.33
94.42
Other Current Assets
2,283.5
2,152.5
1,676.5
558.8
Sundry Creditors
-777.4
-648.5
-708.8
-900.4
Creditor Days
42.42
70.61
Other Current Liabilities
-318.7
-303.8
-312.3
-280
Cash
342.2
318
556.9
408.2
Total Assets
11,458.9
9,966.6
9,582.8
9,013.2
