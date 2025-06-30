Apollo Hospitals to List Pharmacy and Digital Health Units in 18 to 21 Months

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has unveiled a major restructuring plan aimed at unlocking value in its pharmacy and digital health businesses. On Monday, the company announced that its board, along with the board of its subsidiary Apollo HealthCo, has given in-principle approval for a composite scheme of arrangement. The proposal includes the eventual listing of these businesses within the next 18 to 21 months.

Under the scheme, Apollo’s omni-channel pharmacy and digital health operations including its telehealth services and investment in Apollo HealthCo will be carved out into a newly formed entity. This demerger will be followed by the merger of Apollo HealthCo itself with the new company. In a further step to consolidate operations, Keimed Pvt Ltd, one of India’s leading wholesale pharma distributors, will also be integrated into the new entity.

The group envisions this move will result in a powerful pharmacy distribution and digital healthcare platform. With a goal of reaching ₹25,000 crore in revenue by FY27, the new company will become an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC) and is expected to list on Indian stock exchanges within the set timeframe.

As part of the consolidation strategy, the new entity will also acquire the remaining 74.5% stake in Apollo Medicals Pvt Ltd (AMPL), which fully owns Apollo Pharmacies Ltd (APL). Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd will retain a 15% stake in the newly formed company, ensuring continued integration with its core healthcare ecosystem.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, said the reorganisation will enable millions of Indians to access high-quality care through a uniquely integrated pharmacy and digital health model. Managing Director Suneeta Reddy emphasized that the plan gives shareholders a chance to directly participate in the growth of what will be India’s largest pharmacy and health-tech platform.

Echoing the vision, Apollo HealthCo Executive Chairperson Shobana Kamineni said the combined entity will serve over 100 million Indians, leveraging a supply chain powered by Keimed, 7,000+ physical pharmacy stores, and a digital platform that reaches over 19,000 pincodes.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com