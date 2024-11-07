Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
859
-31.3
518
330.13
Depreciation
-363.4
-421.3
-482.3
-272
Tax paid
-279.8
14
-212.1
-96.93
Working capital
1,030.5
-96.19
-102.4
61.43
Other operating items
Operating
1,246.3
-534.8
-278.8
22.62
Capital expenditure
362.1
-1,120.4
3,472.49
425.82
Free cash flow
1,608.4
-1,655.2
3,193.69
448.44
Equity raised
10,503.2
8,945.7
7,072.48
6,969.75
Investing
-31.59
1,014.4
176.03
-163.5
Financing
1,239.2
504.7
1,171.76
798.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
69.56
Net in cash
13,319.2
8,809.6
11,613.96
8,122.65
During the quarter, Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹2,903 Crore, while AHLL revenue increased to ₹404 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.