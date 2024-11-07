iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7,429.15
(1.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Apollo Hospitals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

859

-31.3

518

330.13

Depreciation

-363.4

-421.3

-482.3

-272

Tax paid

-279.8

14

-212.1

-96.93

Working capital

1,030.5

-96.19

-102.4

61.43

Other operating items

Operating

1,246.3

-534.8

-278.8

22.62

Capital expenditure

362.1

-1,120.4

3,472.49

425.82

Free cash flow

1,608.4

-1,655.2

3,193.69

448.44

Equity raised

10,503.2

8,945.7

7,072.48

6,969.75

Investing

-31.59

1,014.4

176.03

-163.5

Financing

1,239.2

504.7

1,171.76

798.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

69.56

Net in cash

13,319.2

8,809.6

11,613.96

8,122.65

Apollo Hospitals : related Articles

Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|10:27 AM

During the quarter, Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹2,903 Crore, while AHLL revenue increased to ₹404 Crore.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.