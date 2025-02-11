iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Apollo Hospitals Q3 Profit Jumps 49% YoY, Revenue Up 14%

11 Feb 2025 , 10:42 AM

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd reported its Q3 FY25 quarter with net profit surging by 49% YoY to ₹379.4 crore significantly above market expectations. The profits were mainly aided by the better revenue, improving operational efficiency, and the volume of patients continuously increasing. It shows the steady growth of the company in the healthcare sector.

The revenues of the quarter were at ₹4,850.6 crore for the same period last year, which catapulted up by 13.9% YoY to ₹5,526.9 crore this time around with the general business steady in growth. EBITDA came in at ₹761.4 crore, up 24% YoY. The operating margin improved to 13.8% versus the Q3FY24 level of 13%.

The board, in appreciation to its shareholders, declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per share, that is 180% of the face value of ₹5, for the FY 2024-25.

Apollo Hospitals are seeing rapid growth in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. It is catering to growing demand for healthcare services across India. Further added the company to possess digital health and pharmacy business companies that trend in an upwards move, meaning, it strengthens itself and reposes Apollo for domination in this domain.

 

Related Tags

  • Apollo Hospitals
  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
  • Apollo Hospitals Q3 Profit
  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit
  • Q3 result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.