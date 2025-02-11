Apollo Hospitals Q3 Profit Jumps 49% YoY, Revenue Up 14%

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd reported its Q3 FY25 quarter with net profit surging by 49% YoY to ₹379.4 crore significantly above market expectations. The profits were mainly aided by the better revenue, improving operational efficiency, and the volume of patients continuously increasing. It shows the steady growth of the company in the healthcare sector.

The revenues of the quarter were at ₹4,850.6 crore for the same period last year, which catapulted up by 13.9% YoY to ₹5,526.9 crore this time around with the general business steady in growth. EBITDA came in at ₹761.4 crore, up 24% YoY. The operating margin improved to 13.8% versus the Q3FY24 level of 13%.

The board, in appreciation to its shareholders, declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per share, that is 180% of the face value of ₹5, for the FY 2024-25.

Apollo Hospitals are seeing rapid growth in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. It is catering to growing demand for healthcare services across India. Further added the company to possess digital health and pharmacy business companies that trend in an upwards move, meaning, it strengthens itself and reposes Apollo for domination in this domain.