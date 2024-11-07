Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.85
-6.1
36.43
13.61
Op profit growth
92.11
-28.34
100.11
8.86
EBIT growth
172.87
-38.73
113.16
-2.69
Net profit growth
601.86
-66.93
287.33
-46.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.9
10.77
14.11
9.62
EBIT margin
11.33
5.76
8.84
5.65
Net profit margin
7.19
1.42
4.04
1.42
RoCE
15.94
7.34
13.78
6.5
RoNW
5.16
0.94
3.45
0.89
RoA
2.53
0.45
1.57
0.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
76.57
9.46
31.24
4.28
Dividend per share
11.75
3
6
5
Cash EPS
31.63
-29.39
-11.85
-17.36
Book value per share
391.09
320.09
240
233.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
58.98
306.86
36.42
248.28
P/CEPS
142.74
-98.74
-95.99
-61.18
P/B
11.54
9.06
4.74
4.54
EV/EBIDTA
30.08
38.2
11.74
21.55
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
59.24
Tax payout
-37.14
-52.9
-48.75
-65.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.53
40.75
30.05
34.88
Inventory days
8.48
17.06
21.15
22.86
Creditor days
-43.03
-43.04
-32.27
-30.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.39
-1.35
-1.86
-1.58
Net debt / equity
0.55
0.74
0.93
0.92
Net debt / op. profit
1.43
3.02
1.97
3.79
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.65
-53.82
-48.89
-48.91
Employee costs
-12.18
-15.16
-16.47
-17.03
Other costs
-21.26
-20.24
-20.51
-24.42
