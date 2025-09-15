Apollo Hospitals to Buy IFC’s 31% Stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) announced on September 12 that it will fully consolidate its subsidiary Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL) by acquiring the remaining 31% stake from International Finance Corporation (IFC) for ₹1,254 crore.

Following the transaction, AHLL will become a 99.42% subsidiary of Apollo, with only 0.58% held under the ESOP plan. The deal is expected to close by November 2025. This is subject to regulatory clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Apollo said the move will help strengthen its integrated healthcare platform, drive sharper capital allocation, and unlock synergies across business verticals. AHLL operates in primary care, diagnostics, birthing and women’s health, ambulatory services, dialysis, and dental care, and reported a turnover of ₹1,553.5 crore in FY25.

Separately, Apollo’s board approved an investment of ₹573 crore to establish a state-of-the-art oncology centre in Gurugram, part of its phase two expansion in the city. The facility will feature a Proteus One Proton Beam Therapy system and add capacity for 350 cancer patients annually.

The centre is scheduled to be operational within four years, strengthening Apollo’s focus on advanced cancer care. Expansion plans cover five major treatment areas: proton therapy, robotic surgery, high-end linear accelerators, immunotherapy and targeted therapy, and genomics-driven medicine.

Additional offerings will include bone marrow transplants and CAR T-cell therapies, addressing India’s growing cancer burden. With this investment, Apollo aims to double its oncology business to over ₹5,000 crore within 3–4 years, with a strong push into personalised care and precision medicine. The upcoming Gurugram facility will be India’s third proton therapy centre, further cementing Apollo’s leadership in oncology.

