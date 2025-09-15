iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Apollo Hospitals to Buy IFC’s 31% Stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle

15 Sep 2025 , 11:50 AM

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) announced on September 12 that it will fully consolidate its subsidiary Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL) by acquiring the remaining 31% stake from International Finance Corporation (IFC) for ₹1,254 crore.

Following the transaction, AHLL will become a 99.42% subsidiary of Apollo, with only 0.58% held under the ESOP plan. The deal is expected to close by November 2025. This is subject to regulatory clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Apollo said the move will help strengthen its integrated healthcare platform, drive sharper capital allocation, and unlock synergies across business verticals. AHLL operates in primary care, diagnostics, birthing and women’s health, ambulatory services, dialysis, and dental care, and reported a turnover of ₹1,553.5 crore in FY25.

Separately, Apollo’s board approved an investment of ₹573 crore to establish a state-of-the-art oncology centre in Gurugram, part of its phase two expansion in the city. The facility will feature a Proteus One Proton Beam Therapy system and add capacity for 350 cancer patients annually.

The centre is scheduled to be operational within four years, strengthening Apollo’s focus on advanced cancer care. Expansion plans cover five major treatment areas: proton therapy, robotic surgery, high-end linear accelerators, immunotherapy and targeted therapy, and genomics-driven medicine.

Additional offerings will include bone marrow transplants and CAR T-cell therapies, addressing India’s growing cancer burden. With this investment, Apollo aims to double its oncology business to over ₹5,000 crore within 3–4 years, with a strong push into personalised care and precision medicine. The upcoming Gurugram facility will be India’s third proton therapy centre, further cementing Apollo’s leadership in oncology.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Acquisition News
  • AHLL
  • Apollo Health and Lifestyle
  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise News
  • business
  • healthcare sector
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Linde India starts production at new gas facility in Lucknow

Linde India starts production at new gas facility in Lucknow

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|03:14 PM
Travel Food Services Bags Cochin Domestic Airport F&B Outlets and Lounge Contract

Travel Food Services Bags Cochin Domestic Airport F&B Outlets and Lounge Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|02:12 PM
BHEL Wins ₹22.9 Crore South Western Railway Order for KAVACH Systems

BHEL Wins ₹22.9 Crore South Western Railway Order for KAVACH Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|01:04 PM
Tega Industries’ board approves ₹4,000 Crore fund raise

Tega Industries’ board approves ₹4,000 Crore fund raise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|01:00 PM
Texmaco Rail Wins ₹129 Crore RVNL Electrification Order in Nagpur Division

Texmaco Rail Wins ₹129 Crore RVNL Electrification Order in Nagpur Division

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|12:43 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.