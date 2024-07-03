iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Quarterly Results

7,430
(0.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5,589.3

5,085.6

4,943.9

4,850.6

4,846.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,589.3

5,085.6

4,943.9

4,850.6

4,846.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

43.9

48.7

36.7

29.2

26.2

Total Income

5,633.2

5,134.3

4,980.6

4,879.8

4,873.1

Total Expenditure

4,773.8

4,410.5

4,303.4

4,236.9

4,219.4

PBIDT

859.4

723.8

677.2

642.9

653.7

Interest

117.5

116.4

119.3

112.6

111.3

PBDT

741.9

607.4

557.9

530.3

542.4

Depreciation

184.5

177.4

189.7

167

163.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

159.8

113

88.7

113.2

132.5

Deferred Tax

1.9

1.5

21.1

-4.3

-2.3

Reported Profit After Tax

395.7

315.5

258.4

254.4

248.8

Minority Interest After NP

16.9

10.3

4.6

9.1

15.9

Net Profit after Minority Interest

378.8

305.2

253.8

245.3

232.9

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

1.24

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

378.8

305.2

253.8

245.3

231.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

26.34

21.23

17.65

17.06

16.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

120

0

0

Equity

71.9

71.9

71.9

71.9

71.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.37

14.23

13.69

13.25

13.48

PBDTM(%)

13.27

11.94

11.28

10.93

11.19

PATM(%)

7.07

6.2

5.22

5.24

5.13

Apollo Hospitals: Related NEWS

Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

7 Nov 2024|10:27 AM

During the quarter, Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹2,903 Crore, while AHLL revenue increased to ₹404 Crore.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

