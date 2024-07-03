Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Summary

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) is a leading private sector healthcare provider in Asia. It has a robust presence across the healthcare ecosystem, including Hospitals, Pharmacies, Primary Care & Diagnostic Clinics. AHELs Hospitals are situated in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chenganur, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Madurai, Anantpur, Nellore, Kurnool, Bhopal, Ranchi, Bilaspur and Bacheli. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on December 5, 1979, a comprehensive 250-bed hospital with an emphasis on speciality and super specialties in over fifty departments at Chennai. Dr. Prathap C Reddy promoted it. 46 beds were added in the year 1985. It is the first group of hospitals that pioneered the concept of corporate healthcare delivery in India. The Apollo Health Association (AHA) was inaugurated in April of the year 1986, based on credit card system. As per this scheme, the Apollo health insurance policyholders get Medicare offered by Apollo and 76 accredited hospitals in selected cities. The hospital was equipped with Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) during the year 1989, also with SOMATOMCR whole body computed Tomography scanner, Dideoendoscopy and Mammography, breast-scanning equipment for the detection of occult carcinoma. During the same year 1989, AHEL group had finalised a joint venture project with the I.R.T.C. of Eye Micro Surgery, USSR to launch the Apollo Fyodorov Eye Research Institute. Apart from the hospital activities, The Apollo School of nursing was commissioned in August of the year1991, which offers a 3-year diploma programme followed by internship in the hospital. During the year 1992, 16 intensive care beds and 26 additional patient beds together with balancing equipment were added in various disciplines. Also a 24-hour ambulance service with wireless facility was to be launched. Apollo cancer hospital was commissioned with 150-beds for cancer treatment and research centre in Chennai during the period of 1993. Further, AHEL had introduced state-of-the-art Bone Marrow transplant facility in Phase II expansion of cancer project. A third theater was added for cardio thoracic surgery in the year of 1994. As at 19th February of the year 1995, another one wing was added, Cancer hospital in Hyderabad was inaugurated. In the same year 1995, AHEL had joined hands with the WHO with its mission to eradicate Tuberculosis in India. With takeover of Orient Hospital, Madurai and Pinakini Hospital, Nellore, the Company had added 300 more beds in the year 1996 and the Apollo College of Nursing at Keezhkattalai was inaugurated on 21st October of the same year. AHEL had signed a memorandum of understanding with Jardine of UK for successful adaptation of the health maintenance organisations (HMO) in the year 1997, a concept for the first time in India. A year after, in 1998, also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sri Lankan Government to build a super-speciality hospital in Colombo. It was the first time the speciality hospital group ventured abroad with investments. AHEL had opened a unit for the Kidney disorders; it was inaugurated in April of the year 1998 with the expansion in this facility for better and newer techniques in treatment. In 1999, Apollo had launched its first poison information centre in the south of the India. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and AHEL had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the year 2000 for setting up pharmaceutical general stores at the convenience stores of Indian Oil petrol stations. Apollo and Royal College of General Practioners made a tie-up in the period of 2000 to launch three programmes for revalidating and updating the knowledge of primary healthcare physicians in India. The company also inked an in-principle deal with the Singapore-based Parkway group, the global leader in healthcare business, to spread its wings to Afro Asian countries. In the same year AHEL had launched a personal accident insurance card and commissioned the Italian Dental Clinic. The amalgamation of Indian Hospitals Corporation (IHCL), Om Sindoori Hotels (OSHL) with the company has been approved; also Deccan Hospital Corporation (DHCL) has been amalgamated with company. In 2001, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Mauritius, appointing the Apollo Hospitals Group as the preferred healthcare provider for all the citizens of Mauritius and in the identical year, made a tie-up with a local hospital initially to deliver mother and child care. During the year 2002, the hospital has taken over the 50.26 per cent of stake held by the Gauri Prasad Goenka in the Duncan Gleneagles Hospital for the consideration of Rs 3 crore. In 2003, AHEL made tie up with ICICI Lombard and unveiled an accident insurance product. Apollo launched a dedicated pediatric cardiac facility for children and sets up a 24X7 Chest Pain Clinic to offer round the clock and immediate access to quality heart care during the critical period. AHEL had entered into a major technology partnership with the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to leverage mutual strengths during the period of 2004. Launched the Apollo National Heart Plan comprising three components of the preventive mode, a disease management programme (DMP) and the actual treatment and surgery component. And also in the same year, it made a partnership to provide advisory services to Hayel Saeed Anam (HSA) group, Yemen. Apollo Hospital Delhi gets JCI certification for its quality of care in a safe environment in the year 2005. In the same year, it forged alliance with Histotem and joined hands with Johns Hopkins. AHEL singed the Joint Venture Agreement with Deutsche Krankenversicherung AG (DKV) for setting up the Health Insurance Business in October 11 of the year 2006. AHEL had signed an agreement with Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited as a partner in Apollo Hospitals International Limited, Ahmedabad. Also in the year the hospital had acquired the Zavata. The week magazine rated the Apollo Hospitals as the Best Private Sector Hospital in India for the year 2006. As at June 15th 2007, AHEL launched Health City, the first of its kind in Asia, at Hyderabad, an integrated healthcare delivery facility, spread over 33 acres, to cover disease prevention, management, wellness and research. As at January 2008, the hospital has signed an agreement with Hindustan Construction Co (HCC), a real estate firm, to set up the medicity inside the upcoming hill station named Lavasa in Maharashtra. With an eye on foreign patients, Apollo Hospitals is setting up a medicity near Pune that will offer first rate ayurveda treatment. The Apollo and BAI Medical Centre Ltd, a subsidiary of British American Investment Co (Mtius) Ltd Made a JV in February of the year 2008 to set up a hospital in Mauritius. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) and Quintiles Mauritius Holdings Inc., (Quintiles) entered into a Shareholders Agreement on 27 January 2009 for setting up a Phase I clinical trial research facility in Hyderabad at an estimated cost of USD 6 million, through a separate joint venture company to be formed for this purpose. Quintiles and AHEL will be funding the project cost in the ratio of 60-40 respectively through a combination of debt and/or equity.The Board of Directors of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise at its meeting held on 28 January 2010 approved the allotment of 1,500 Unsecured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) of face value of USD 10,000 each aggregating to US$ 15 million with an option of convertible into equity shares at a price of Rs 605 per share to International Finance Corporation, Washington.The Board of Directors of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise at its meeting held on 28 May 2010 approved the sub-division of each existing equity share of nominal value of Rs 10 each into 2 equity shares of nominal value of Rs 5 each. The Board of Directors of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise at its meeting held on 9 December 2010 approved the allotment of 11.40 lakh equity shares to International Finance Corporation, Washington on conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds to the extent of US$ 7.50 million. These shares have been issued at a price of Rs 302.50 per share at a premium of 14% over the floor price determined as per the FCCB Scheme, 1993 (after the subdivision of each equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- per share into two equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each) and in accordance with the terms of the FCCB Loan Agreement dated 18 June 2009.On 18 July 2011, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise closed qualified institutional placement of equity shares. The company will issue 66.66 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 495 per share to qualified institutional buyers for an amount aggregating Rs 330 crore.On 7 June 2012, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced that International Finance Corporation (IFC), Washington had sent a communication to the company requesting for conversion of the balance loan amount of USD 7.50 million of the Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) into equity shares. In this regard, committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 7 June 2012 approved the allotment of 13.81 lakh equity shares to International Finance Corporation, Washington.On 10 December 2012, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Sutherland Global Services, a global provider of business process and technology management services, to enable Sutherland Global Services acquire 100% of the shares of Apollo Health Street Limited (AHS), a leading provider of healthcare business services and world-class Health Information Technology (HIT) based solutions. AHS is an associate company of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. This acquisition will position the combined organization as a leading healthcare service provider with comprehensive information technology and business process integrated solutions and consolidate its presence as a dominant player in the $38 billion US healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO). This also fosters Apollo Hospitals strategic intent of focusing and growing its core healthcare delivery services. On 21 January 2013, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced its plans to establish a Proton Therapy Center in India, the first of its kind across South East Asia, Africa and Australia. This launch that marks the beginning of the next wave of advancement in radiation therapy in India is worth approximately Rs 400 crore, which covers the equipment and services supplied by IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) to help establish the Apollo Proton Therapy Center including the long-term operation and maintenance contract.On 17 September 2014, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced that it has entered into an MoU with Hetero Med Solutions Limited (HMSL) for the acquisition of its retail pharmacy stores currently operated in Telengana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu. The acquisition would be in the form of purchase of the business undertaking, on a slump sale basis and comprises of 320 pharmacy stores, at an overall consideration not exceeding Rs 146 crore. This acquisition will further strengthen Apollo Pharmacys leadership position in the industry. The addition of 320 stores are in existing core geographies where Apollo Pharmacy has a strong market presence and further consolidate its presence as a significant player in this region. Apollo Pharmacy plans to leverage its existing backend infrastructure to drive economies of scale, thereby accelerating profitability for these stores. This will also create an opportunity to increase the sales of Apollo private label products.Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited (AHLL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, announced on 30 January 2014 that Sanofi-Synthelabo (India) Limited has invested into Apollo Sugar Clinics Limited (ASCL). ASCL is a disease management clinic focused on providing high quality, integrated care across its clinics for people with diabetes. An amount of Rs 90 crore is being invested by Sanofi-Synthelabo in this venture through a combination of primary and secondary funding. Earlier, on 30 September 2014, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Sanofi announced their decision to collaborate on the expansion of Apollo Sugar Clinics. On 6 January 2015, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited (AHLL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Nova Specialty Hospitals. The deal size would be in the range of Rs 135-145 crore. Nova Specialty Hospitals existing centres will serve as new centres under the Apollo brand name. The acquired chain of Nova Specialty Hospitals is spread over 8 cities and will add to the Apollo network 45 Modular OTs, over 350 patient beds, with an average 20,000 SFT of built-up space in each centre. These centres provide both In-patient and OPD services with 60% of the procedures currently being done as day procedures. The Board of Directors of Apollo Energy Company Ltd., an Apollo Hospitals Group Company, at its meeting held on 25 January 2016 approved the divestment of 23.3% shareholding in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Ltd. (Apollo Munich) to its joint venture partner, Munich Re of Germany for Rs 163.5 crore. Post consummation of the transaction, Apollo Hospitals Groups shareholding in Apollo Munich shall stand reduced from 74.4% to 51.1%. Correspondingly, Munich Res shareholding in Apollo Munich shall increase to 48.7% and 0.2% stake will be held by employees. Apollo Hospitals shall continue to hold its stake in Apollo Munich. Apollo Munich Health Insurance is one of the largest private sector health insurance companies offering comprehensive health insurance plans for individuals, families, senior citizens and corporates.On 12 March 2016, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced that it has completed the acquisition of 51% majority stake in Assam Hospitals Limited, Guwahati for a cash consideration of Rs 57.25 crore which will be utilized for refurbishing the hospital including addition of new equipments as well as towards expansion of the existing hospital block. Assam Hospitals Limited which was incorporated in 1997 and commenced operations from 1999, is engaged in the business of healthcare services. It has a presence in Guwahati where it currently runs a 220 bed hospital facility. The objective of the acquisition is to strengthen Apollo Hospitals leadership position in the hospital space as well as enhance its presence in North eastern region where it already has strong brand equity.On 20 June 2016, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Hainan Ecological Smart City Group (HESCG), China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a state-of-the art hospital in Hainan Province, China. HESCG will provide land, all investments for the construction, commissioning and equipping the hospital besides all operative expenses, while Apollo Hospitals Group would provide its services technical consulting, planning and commissioning of the hospital and post completion of the hospital, provide services for the operations and management of the hospital. Apollo Hospitals would also support in building the technical and management personnel, install its acclaimed patient care clinical protocols and practices. The Board of Directors of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise at its meeting held on 1 September 2016 discussed and deliberated the possibility of considering and evaluating various options to restructure and reorganize the businesses of the company, by re-aligning the business lines as per verticals. The proposal for such restructuring is aimed at exploring options for improving operational efficiencies and augmenting further growth of the businesses in compliances with the applicable laws and creating greater flexibility through such restructuring and/or transfer of the existing businesses into separate legal entities, given the large opportunity that exits in the healthcare sector.On 1 December 2016, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced that International Finance Corporation (affiliated to the World Bank) along with associated entity, has made a primary equity infusion of Rs 450 crore thereby acquiring a 29.03% stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited (AHLL), earlier a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The equity infusion will be utilized to finance AHLLs growth plans. AHLL is engaged in retail healthcare business encompassing primary health clinics, birthing centres, dental & dialysis centres, day surgery centres and sugar clinics.During the FY2017, the company has allotted 2000 Non Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1 million each to HDFC Bank Limited, 2,500 Non Convertible Debenture of face value of Rs 1 million each to Yes Bank Limited and 500 Non Convertible Debenture of face value of Rs 1 million each to Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited.The Company had reduced its equity stake to 40% from 100% in Apollo Healthcare Technology Solutions Limited (AHTSL) on 23rd January 2017. However AHTSL shall continue to be a subsidiary of the Company due to the definition of controlling interest between the companies as per Ind AS standards.One multi-speciality hospital at Navi, Mumbai was inaugurated during the year 2016-17.As on 31st March 2017, your Company had eighteen direct subsidiaries, four step down subsidiaries, three joint ventures, and four associate companies. During the FY2017,Apollo Hospital International Limited and Future Parking Private Limited have become the subsidiaries of the company.During the year, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai and Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi were awarded the top 2 positions in the All India Critical Care Hospital Survey 2017 by Times Health.As on 31st March 2019, the Company had nineteen direct subsidiaries, ten step down subsidiaries, four joint ventures and four associate companies.The Board of Directors at their meeting held on November 14, 2018 have approved a Scheme of Arrangement (the Scheme) between Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) and Apollo Pharmacies Limited (APL) and their respective shareholders in accordance with the provisions of Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, for the transfer of the front-end retail pharmacy business (the disposal group) carried out in the standalone pharmacy segment to APL by way of slump sale, subject to necessary approvals by stock exchanges, shareholders, National Company Law Tribunal and all other requisite regulatory authorities. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement (the Scheme), duly sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide order dated August 3, 2020, with effect from April 1, 2019 (Appointed date), the front-end retail pharmacy included in the standalone pharmacy segmentis transferred to Apollo Pharmacies Limited (APL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apollo Medicals Private Limited (AMPL) for an overall cash consideration of Rs.52,780 lakhs. In accordance with Section 230 of the Companies Act, the Company filed the NCLT order with the Ministry of Company Affairs (Registrar of Companies) on September 1, 2020. Consequentto the filing, the Scheme became effective from September 1, 2020 (effective date).The Company holds 25.5% of the equity shares in AMPL as on the effective date.The Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 13, 2020 had approved the amalgamation of Apollo Home Healthcare (India) Limited and Western Hospitals Corporation Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company (Transferor Companies) into Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (Transferee Company) by way of a Scheme of Amalgamation between the Transferor Companies and the Transferee Company and their respective shareholders and creditors, in accordance with Sections 230 to 234 of the Companies Act, 2013. The amalgamation is subject to requisite statutory and regulatory approvals and sanction by the respective shareholders of each of the companies involved in the scheme. There will not be any change in the shareholding pattern of the Transferee Company pursuant to implementation of the Scheme of Amalgamation as the Transferor Companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Transferee Company.During the FY2020, Apollo Healthcare Technology Solutions Limited, a subsidiary of the Company had applied for strike off of its name to the Registrar of Companies on 19th March 2020. The Company had divested its entire equity stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Ltd (AMHIL) on 9th January 2020 and consequently. AMHIL has ceased to be an Associate Company.As on 31st March 2020, Company had 18 direct subsidiaries, 10 step down subsidiaries, 4 joint ventures and 3 associate companies. As on 31 March 2020, AHEL had a network of 71 hospitals with total bed capacity of 10261.The Board of Directors, in their meeting held on November 11, 2020 have approved the proposal for executing a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of 50% equity stake held by Gleneagles Development PTE Limited, Singapore, in Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Limited, Kolkata (AGHL), a joint venture in which the Company holds a 50% equity stake, for a cash consideration of Rs 41,000 lakhs. The Company had 18 direct subsidiaries, 10 step down subsidiaries, 4 joint ventures and 4 associate companies as on 31 March, 2021. The company completed a QIP in January 2021,allotting an additional 4659498 equity shares at a price of Rs 2511 per share (premium of Rs 2506 per share) aggregating to a sum of Rs 116999.99 lakhs.The Scheme of Arrangement relating to transfer of front end portion of retail pharmacy business (divestment business) to Apollo Pharmacies Limited (APL or Transferee Company) , a wholly owned subsidiary of Apollo Medicals Private Limited (AMPL) for an overall cash consideration of Rs. 5,278 million was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal vide their order dated August 3, 2020.Pursuant to the Scheme becoming effective from 1st September, 2020, the Company invested a sum of Rs. 365 million towards its share of equity contribution and its ownership interest in AMPL reduced to 25.50% .On 07 January 2021, the company acquired 1% additional stake in Medics International Life Sciences Limited, a Joint Venture,which runs a 330-bedded hospital in Lucknow. Consequently Medics became the subsidiary of the Company.During year 2021, Company acquired the entire equity stake held by the existing shareholders in Apollo Health Co Limited (AHL) on 23rd June 2021. Consequent to that, AHL became a wholly owned subsidiary to the Company.The Company had received approval on June 28, 2021 for Scheme of Amalgamation with the wholly owned subsidiary companies, Apollo Home Healthcare (India) Limited (AHHCL) and Western Hospitals Corporation Private Limited (WHCPL). The Appointed Date for the Scheme was 1st April, 2020 and the entire assets and liabilities of AHHCL and WHCPL got transferred to and recorded by Company. The entire share capital of AHHCL and WHCPL held by Company, stood cancelled without any further act or deed and no consideration was issued upon the amalgamation coming into effect.As on 31st March 2022, the Company had 18 direct subsidiaries, 12 step down subsidiaries, 2 joint ventures and 3 associate companies.The Board of Directors, in their meeting held on November 11, 2020 acquired 50% equity stake held by Gleneagles Development Pte Ltd., Singapore in AMSHL, in which the Company held a 50% equity stake at a consideration of Rs. 4,100 million. The Company acquired 50% equity stake held in AMSHL by Gleneagles Development Pte Limited on 22nd April, 2021. Consequently, AMSHL became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company effective from April 22, 2021, and name of the Company was changed from Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Limited to Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Limited based on the approval obtained from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 5th May, 2021.Effective 16th March 2022, the Pharmacy Distribution business along with the Omni channel digital healthcare platform Apollo 24/7 and the Companys equity interest in Apollo Medical Private Limited was transferred to Apollo HealthCo Limitedwhich is a wholly owned subsidiary of AHEL, through a slump sale process for a net consideration of Rs. 12,100 million.As of March 31, 2022 the Company had a capacity of 9,911 beds in 71 hospitals located in India and overseas. Of the 9,911 beds, 8,538 beds are located in 44 owned hospitals, 278 beds in 11 cradles, 244 beds in 11 day care/ short surgical stay centers and 851 beds are in 5 hospitals under their management through operations and management contracts.During 2022-23, the Company acquired a 60% equity stake in Kerala First Health Services Private Limited (KFHSL), for a consideration costing Rs 26.4 Crores and consequently, KFHSL became a subsidiary of the Company.As of March 31, 2023, Company had a capacity of 9,957 beds in 70 hospitals located in India and overseas. Of the 9,957 beds, 8,544 beds are located in 43 owned hospitals, 305 beds in 11 cradles, 257 beds in 11 day care/ short surgical stay centers and 851 beds are in 5 hospitals operated through operations and management contracts. The Apollo Proton Cancer Center was opened in Chennai in FY23.