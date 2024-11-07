iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Board Meeting

6,799.6
(1.61%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:44:59 AM

Apollo Hospitals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202415 Oct 2024
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per annexure enclosed As per annexure enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per annexure enclosed As per annexure enclosed (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per annexure enclosed As per annexure enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 20243 May 2024
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per annexure enclosed as per annexure enclosed as per annexure enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202426 Apr 2024
As per annexure enclosed
Board Meeting8 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per annexure enclosed as per annexure enclosed The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs.6/- per share (120% of face value of Rs.5/- per share) for the financial year ending 31st March 2024, on the paid up equity shares, out of the profits of the Company. as per annexure enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024)

Apollo Hospitals: Related News

Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

7 Nov 2024|10:27 AM

During the quarter, Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹2,903 Crore, while AHLL revenue increased to ₹404 Crore.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

