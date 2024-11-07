|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per annexure enclosed As per annexure enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per annexure enclosed As per annexure enclosed (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per annexure enclosed As per annexure enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per annexure enclosed as per annexure enclosed as per annexure enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|As per annexure enclosed
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per annexure enclosed as per annexure enclosed The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs.6/- per share (120% of face value of Rs.5/- per share) for the financial year ending 31st March 2024, on the paid up equity shares, out of the profits of the Company. as per annexure enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024)
