|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|10
|200
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of 10/- per Equity Share (200%) of the face value of 5/- per share to the shareholders of the Company for the FY2023-24.
|Dividend
|8 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|6
|120
|Interim
|The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs.6/- per share (120% of face value of Rs.5/- per share) for the financial year ending 31st March 2024, on the paid up equity shares, out of the profits of the Company
