Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Dividend

Apollo Hospitals CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 May 202416 Aug 202417 Aug 202410200Final
Recommended a final dividend of 10/- per Equity Share (200%) of the face value of 5/- per share to the shareholders of the Company for the FY2023-24.
Dividend8 Feb 202420 Feb 202420 Feb 20246120Interim
The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs.6/- per share (120% of face value of Rs.5/- per share) for the financial year ending 31st March 2024, on the paid up equity shares, out of the profits of the Company

Apollo Hospitals: Related News

Apollo Hospitals’ Q2 net profit up by 63% y-o-y

7 Nov 2024|10:27 AM

During the quarter, Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹2,903 Crore, while AHLL revenue increased to ₹404 Crore.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

