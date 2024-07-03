SectorEdible Oil
Open₹667
Prev. Close₹660.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹17,517.29
Day's High₹675.05
Day's Low₹633.15
52 Week's High₹719.85
52 Week's Low₹486.3
Book Value₹34.26
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)83,893.28
P/E63.25
EPS10.45
Divi. Yield1.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
129
129
129
89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,468
3,548
2,920
2,946
Net Worth
3,597
3,677
3,049
3,035
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,500
6,337
5,853
5,170.41
yoy growth (%)
18.35
8.26
13.2
6.58
Raw materials
-4,691
-3,676
-3,206
-2,866.81
As % of sales
62.54
58
54.77
55.44
Employee costs
-372
-374
-308
-274.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,413
1,371
1,277
1,057.73
Depreciation
-97
-107
-113
-66.9
Tax paid
-250
-205
-252
-235.5
Working capital
-88
18
-57
261.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.35
8.26
13.2
6.58
Op profit growth
2.51
3.49
21.86
-4.34
EBIT growth
3.58
6.33
22.97
-7.71
Net profit growth
5.15
9.94
40.06
-14.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,653
9,764
9,512
8,048
7,315
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,653
9,764
9,512
8,048
7,315
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
142
144
98
107
124
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harsh Mariwala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajen Mariwala
Managing Director & CEO
Saugata Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rishabh Mariwala
Independent Director
Ananth Narayanan
Independent Director
Rajeev Vasudeva
Independent Director
APURVA PUROHIT
Independent Director
Nayantara Bali
Independent Director
Milind Barve
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mandyam Anandampillai Vinay
Independent Director
Rajan Bharti Mittal
Non Executive Director
Rajen Mariwala
Reports by Marico Ltd
Summary
Marico Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, carries on business in branded consumer products. Marico manufactures and markets products with the brands such as Parachute, Parachute Advansed, Nihar, Nihar Naturals, Saffola, Hair & Care, Revive, Mediker, Livon, Set-wet, etc. The Companys products reach its consumers through retail outlets serviced by its distribution network comprising regional offices, carrying & forwarding agents, redistribution centers & distributors spread all over India.Marico Limited (ML), a leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player was incorporated on 13th October 1988 under the name of Marico Foods Limited. The name of the company was changed from Marico Foods Limited to Marico Industries Limited with effect from 31st October of the year 1989. During the same year 1989, in December, the company had entered into an agreement with M/s. Rasoi Industries Limited for purchase of its unit located at M.I.D.C. Industrial Estate, Jalgaon. After a year, in 1990, ML made a Registered Users Agreement with Bombay Oil Industries Ltd (BOIL) for the use of the brands Parachute and Saffola for an initial period of 3 years commenced from 1st April of the same year. The Company established a new plant at Kanjikode, Palghat District of Kerala to manufacture Parachute Coconut Oil with capacity of 24000 tonnes of coconut oil per annum, began commercial operation in May of the year 1993. During the year 1995, ML had acquired the Brand SIL from KFL for the cons
The Marico Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹647.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marico Ltd is ₹83893.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Marico Ltd is 63.25 and 19.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marico Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marico Ltd is ₹486.3 and ₹719.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Marico Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.59%, 3 Years at 8.74%, 1 Year at 21.60%, 6 Month at 8.80%, 3 Month at -5.45% and 1 Month at 3.00%.
