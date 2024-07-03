iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Marico Ltd Share Price

647.7
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open667
  • Day's High675.05
  • 52 Wk High719.85
  • Prev. Close660.95
  • Day's Low633.15
  • 52 Wk Low 486.3
  • Turnover (lac)17,517.29
  • P/E63.25
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value34.26
  • EPS10.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)83,893.28
  • Div. Yield1.43
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Marico Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

667

Prev. Close

660.95

Turnover(Lac.)

17,517.29

Day's High

675.05

Day's Low

633.15

52 Week's High

719.85

52 Week's Low

486.3

Book Value

34.26

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

83,893.28

P/E

63.25

EPS

10.45

Divi. Yield

1.43

Marico Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6.5

Record Date: 06 Mar, 2024

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

Marico Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Marico’s Q2 net profit jumps ~20% y-o-y to ₹433 Crore

Marico’s Q2 net profit jumps ~20% y-o-y to ₹433 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Oct 2024|10:43 AM

Revenue from operations increased by 7.6% to ₹2,664 Crore, from ₹2,476 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Marico Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.20%

Non-Promoter- 36.08%

Institutions: 36.08%

Non-Institutions: 4.61%

Custodian: 0.10%

Read More
Share Price

Marico Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

129

129

129

89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,468

3,548

2,920

2,946

Net Worth

3,597

3,677

3,049

3,035

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,500

6,337

5,853

5,170.41

yoy growth (%)

18.35

8.26

13.2

6.58

Raw materials

-4,691

-3,676

-3,206

-2,866.81

As % of sales

62.54

58

54.77

55.44

Employee costs

-372

-374

-308

-274.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,413

1,371

1,277

1,057.73

Depreciation

-97

-107

-113

-66.9

Tax paid

-250

-205

-252

-235.5

Working capital

-88

18

-57

261.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.35

8.26

13.2

6.58

Op profit growth

2.51

3.49

21.86

-4.34

EBIT growth

3.58

6.33

22.97

-7.71

Net profit growth

5.15

9.94

40.06

-14.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,653

9,764

9,512

8,048

7,315

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,653

9,764

9,512

8,048

7,315

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

142

144

98

107

124

View Annually Results

Marico Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Marico Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Harsh Mariwala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajen Mariwala

Managing Director & CEO

Saugata Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rishabh Mariwala

Independent Director

Ananth Narayanan

Independent Director

Rajeev Vasudeva

Independent Director

APURVA PUROHIT

Independent Director

Nayantara Bali

Independent Director

Milind Barve

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mandyam Anandampillai Vinay

Independent Director

Rajan Bharti Mittal

Non Executive Director

Rajen Mariwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Marico Ltd

Summary

Marico Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, carries on business in branded consumer products. Marico manufactures and markets products with the brands such as Parachute, Parachute Advansed, Nihar, Nihar Naturals, Saffola, Hair & Care, Revive, Mediker, Livon, Set-wet, etc. The Companys products reach its consumers through retail outlets serviced by its distribution network comprising regional offices, carrying & forwarding agents, redistribution centers & distributors spread all over India.Marico Limited (ML), a leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player was incorporated on 13th October 1988 under the name of Marico Foods Limited. The name of the company was changed from Marico Foods Limited to Marico Industries Limited with effect from 31st October of the year 1989. During the same year 1989, in December, the company had entered into an agreement with M/s. Rasoi Industries Limited for purchase of its unit located at M.I.D.C. Industrial Estate, Jalgaon. After a year, in 1990, ML made a Registered Users Agreement with Bombay Oil Industries Ltd (BOIL) for the use of the brands Parachute and Saffola for an initial period of 3 years commenced from 1st April of the same year. The Company established a new plant at Kanjikode, Palghat District of Kerala to manufacture Parachute Coconut Oil with capacity of 24000 tonnes of coconut oil per annum, began commercial operation in May of the year 1993. During the year 1995, ML had acquired the Brand SIL from KFL for the cons
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Marico Ltd share price today?

The Marico Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹647.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marico Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marico Ltd is ₹83893.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marico Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marico Ltd is 63.25 and 19.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marico Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marico Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marico Ltd is ₹486.3 and ₹719.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Marico Ltd?

Marico Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.59%, 3 Years at 8.74%, 1 Year at 21.60%, 6 Month at 8.80%, 3 Month at -5.45% and 1 Month at 3.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marico Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marico Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.20 %
Institutions - 36.08 %
Public - 4.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Marico Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.