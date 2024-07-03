Summary

Marico Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, carries on business in branded consumer products. Marico manufactures and markets products with the brands such as Parachute, Parachute Advansed, Nihar, Nihar Naturals, Saffola, Hair & Care, Revive, Mediker, Livon, Set-wet, etc. The Companys products reach its consumers through retail outlets serviced by its distribution network comprising regional offices, carrying & forwarding agents, redistribution centers & distributors spread all over India.Marico Limited (ML), a leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player was incorporated on 13th October 1988 under the name of Marico Foods Limited. The name of the company was changed from Marico Foods Limited to Marico Industries Limited with effect from 31st October of the year 1989. During the same year 1989, in December, the company had entered into an agreement with M/s. Rasoi Industries Limited for purchase of its unit located at M.I.D.C. Industrial Estate, Jalgaon. After a year, in 1990, ML made a Registered Users Agreement with Bombay Oil Industries Ltd (BOIL) for the use of the brands Parachute and Saffola for an initial period of 3 years commenced from 1st April of the same year. The Company established a new plant at Kanjikode, Palghat District of Kerala to manufacture Parachute Coconut Oil with capacity of 24000 tonnes of coconut oil per annum, began commercial operation in May of the year 1993. During the year 1995, ML had acquired the Brand SIL from KFL for the cons

