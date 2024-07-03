Marico Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
7,375
7,524
7,351
6,036
5,819
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,375
7,524
7,351
6,036
5,819
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
127
76
74
102
93
Total Income
7,502
7,600
7,425
6,138
5,912
Total Expenditure
5,791
6,107
6,016
4,770
4,651
PBIDT
1,711
1,493
1,409
1,368
1,261
Interest
56
39
28
24
37
PBDT
1,655
1,454
1,381
1,344
1,224
Depreciation
117
112
102
103
102
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
277
291
269
260
234
Deferred Tax
79
34
12
8
44
Reported Profit After Tax
1,182
1,017
998
973
844
Minority Interest After NP
19
17
23
21
17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,163
1,000
975
952
827
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
24.31
-14.29
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,163
1,000
975
927.69
841.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9
7.74
7.55
7.38
6.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
625
0
600
Equity
129
129
129
129
129
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.2
19.84
19.16
22.66
21.67
PBDTM(%)
22.44
19.32
18.78
22.26
21.03
PATM(%)
16.02
13.51
13.57
16.11
14.5
Revenue from operations increased by 7.6% to ₹2,664 Crore, from ₹2,476 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.