Marico Ltd Half Yearly Results

638.15
(-0.85%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:39:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

5,307

4,700

4,953

4,710

5,054

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,307

4,700

4,953

4,710

5,054

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

119

58

84

108

36

Total Income

5,426

4,758

5,037

4,818

5,090

Total Expenditure

4,159

3,745

3,882

3,861

4,093

PBIDT

1,267

1,013

1,155

957

997

Interest

28

36

37

31

25

PBDT

1,239

977

1,118

926

972

Depreciation

82

83

75

82

73

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

252

137

216

170

207

Deferred Tax

-2

51

31

36

8

Reported Profit After Tax

907

706

796

638

684

Minority Interest After NP

20

5

16

8

12

Net Profit after Minority Interest

887

701

780

630

672

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

887

701

780

630

672

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.86

5.43

6.04

4.88

5.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

129

129

129

129

129

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.87

21.55

23.31

20.31

19.72

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

17.09

15.02

16.07

13.54

13.53

Marico: Related NEWS

Marico’s Q2 net profit jumps ~20% y-o-y to ₹433 Crore

Marico’s Q2 net profit jumps ~20% y-o-y to ₹433 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Oct 2024|10:43 AM

Revenue from operations increased by 7.6% to ₹2,664 Crore, from ₹2,476 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Marico Ltd

