Marico Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
5,307
4,700
4,953
4,710
5,054
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,307
4,700
4,953
4,710
5,054
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
119
58
84
108
36
Total Income
5,426
4,758
5,037
4,818
5,090
Total Expenditure
4,159
3,745
3,882
3,861
4,093
PBIDT
1,267
1,013
1,155
957
997
Interest
28
36
37
31
25
PBDT
1,239
977
1,118
926
972
Depreciation
82
83
75
82
73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
252
137
216
170
207
Deferred Tax
-2
51
31
36
8
Reported Profit After Tax
907
706
796
638
684
Minority Interest After NP
20
5
16
8
12
Net Profit after Minority Interest
887
701
780
630
672
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
887
701
780
630
672
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.86
5.43
6.04
4.88
5.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
129
129
129
129
129
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.87
21.55
23.31
20.31
19.72
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
17.09
15.02
16.07
13.54
13.53
Revenue from operations increased by 7.6% to ₹2,664 Crore, from ₹2,476 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.