|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.19
10.02
15.7
6.83
Op profit growth
5.65
8.3
29.11
-1.85
EBIT growth
6.08
6.4
28.22
-2.75
Net profit growth
4.52
14.78
25.35
1.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.67
19.76
20.08
17.99
EBIT margin
17.24
19.2
19.86
17.92
Net profit margin
12.87
14.56
13.95
12.88
RoCE
41.14
42.02
45.49
40.65
RoNW
9.29
9.35
9.17
8.36
RoA
7.68
7.96
7.99
7.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.73
9.29
8.09
6.41
Dividend per share
9.25
7.5
6.75
4.25
Cash EPS
8.41
8
6.82
5.61
Book value per share
25.93
25.09
23.41
19.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
51.76
44.29
33.97
50.87
P/CEPS
59.87
51.42
40.27
58.02
P/B
19.42
16.39
11.73
16.55
EV/EBIDTA
36.54
31.27
22.31
34.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
82.59
100.58
78.03
Tax payout
-21.61
-21.42
-23.59
-25.92
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
19.95
21.02
21.92
16.94
Inventory days
48.69
56.82
72.12
79.8
Creditor days
-58.07
-59.29
-55.69
-53.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-42.05
-45.47
-29.06
-70.07
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.13
0.01
0.04
Net debt / op. profit
-0.05
-0.27
0.04
0.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.14
-53.05
-51.19
-52.95
Employee costs
-6.16
-7.08
-6.53
-6.67
Other costs
-19.01
-20.09
-22.18
-22.36
