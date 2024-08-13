Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

JSW Steel: The business, through its wholly owned subsidiary JSW Steel (Netherlands) B.V., has signed transaction-related instruments to acquire a 66.67% economic stake in M Res NSW through the subscription of its non-voting Class B shares. The overall purchasing cost is $120 million. JSW will also invest $50 million in M Res NSW as a delayed consideration payable in 2030.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Sonata Finance and BSS Microfinance, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of the bank, have accepted a Scheme of Amalgamation of Sonata with BSS as a continuing concern. The Scheme, however, will be subject to the approval of Sonata and BSS’s respective shareholders and creditors, as well as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Wipro: Subha Tatavarti left as the company’s Chief Technology Officer on August 16 to pursue possibilities outside of Wipro.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: Parag Joglekar, the business’s Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, has resigned to explore career prospects outside the company, effective September 13.

G R Infraprojects: REC Power Development and Consultancy has issued the business a Letter of Intent worth ₹53.77 Crore to build a transmission scheme for the integration of the Tumkur-II REZ in Karnataka.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company was designated as the successful bidder in Tariff-based competitive bidding to develop an interstate gearbox system on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The project entails increasing transformation capacity and extending bays at the existing Bhadla-III substation in Rajasthan.

KPI Green Energy: The company approved and launched its Qualified Institutions Placement on August 12. The floor price has been set at ₹983.24 per share.

Asian Hotels (North): The board has approved Preeti Gandhi’s appointment as Chairperson of the firm, beginning August 12. Preeti Gandhi previously served as an independent non-executive director. Furthermore, the board named Krishna Kumar Acharya as the company’s Whole Time Director, with the designation of Executive Director, starting August 12.

Marico: The company’s manufacturing operations in Bangladesh have resumed at normal capacity. Operating conditions in the market have gradually improved, and the retail sales force and distributors have been operational since last week.

Vodafone Idea: In Q1FY25, the company’s loss narrowed to ₹6,432.1 Crore, compared to ₹7,675 Crore in the preceding period. The company reported that revenue fell 0.9% to ₹10,508.3 Crore in the quarter ended June 2024, compared to ₹10,606.8 Crore in Q1FY24.

