673.55
(1.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--540₹0.050%7,2000%
1,2000%₹147.50%550₹0.050%38,4000%
--560₹0.550%8,4000%
1,2000%₹135.250%570₹10%3,6000%
--580₹0.05-66.66%38,400-11.11%
--585₹0.050%19,2000%
--590₹0.050%16,8000%
--595₹0.150%33,6000%
1,2000%₹1050%600₹0.05-50%10,68,000-0.55%
1,2000%₹90.40%605₹0.10%54,0000%
2,4000%₹65.20%610₹0.10%78,0000%
1,2000%₹30.80%615₹0.050%61,2000%
3,6000%₹42.750%620₹0.050%2,55,6000%
3,6000%₹41.750%625₹0.050%68,4000%
19,2000%₹550%630₹0.05-50%1,46,400-0.81%
30,0000%₹61.90%635₹0.150%24,0000%
1,33,2000%₹472.39%640₹0.05-66.66%1,27,2000%
87,6000%₹47.9-5.7%645₹0.05-80%99,600-10.75%
3,13,200-1.50%₹43.5528.84%650₹0.05-80%3,34,800-6.68%
66,000-1.78%₹31.7-40.07%655₹0.05-66.66%88,8000%
66,0000%₹25.90%660₹0.05-80%1,94,400-10.98%
74,400-1.58%₹29.242.78%665₹0.05-83.33%69,600-21.62%
1,21,200-10.61%₹24.538.81%670₹0.05-87.5%1,38,000-27.21%
66,000-3.50%₹20.365.04%675₹0.05-88.88%1,00,800-7.69%
97,200-13.82%₹15.7595.65%680₹0.05-95.23%1,56,000-20.73%
33,600-28.20%₹11.5155.55%685₹0.05-98.03%1,06,80025.35%
1,08,000-42.67%₹5.75134.69%690₹0.05-99.07%1,57,200-1.50%
57,600-42.85%₹0.05-96.55%695₹1-89.07%72,0001.69%
1,03,200-70.03%₹0.05-93.75%700₹8.9-35.27%1,34,400-26.31%
99,600-31.40%₹0.05-90%705₹8.9-53.15%1,00,800-6.66%
2,38,800-36.42%₹0.05-85.71%710₹17-30.18%42,000-12.5%
1,22,400-11.30%₹0.05-75%715₹15.4-32.75%10,8000%
2,76,000-12.21%₹0.05-75%720₹20.4-29.04%15,600-7.14%
1,21,2000%₹0.150%725₹24.10%6,0000%
2,78,4000%₹0.10%730₹34.124%9,6000%
12,0000%₹0.550%735₹43.30%1,2000%
1,74,0000%₹0.050%740₹50.10%1,2000%
1,10,4000%₹0.050%745₹52.450%4,8000%
1,68,0000%₹0.050%750₹6339.38%6,0000%
1,2000%₹0.30%755--
48,0000%₹0.10%760--
12,0000%₹0.05-50%770--
19,2000%₹0.10%780--
2,4000%₹0.050%790--
10,8000%₹0.050%800--

