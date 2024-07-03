Marico Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,664
2,643
2,278
2,422
2,476
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,664
2,643
2,278
2,422
2,476
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
82
37
15
43
38
Total Income
2,746
2,680
2,293
2,465
2,514
Total Expenditure
2,142
2,017
1,836
1,909
1,979
PBIDT
604
663
457
556
535
Interest
11
17
17
19
20
PBDT
593
646
440
537
515
Depreciation
41
41
41
42
39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
117
135
76
61
101
Deferred Tax
2
-4
3
48
15
Reported Profit After Tax
433
474
320
386
360
Minority Interest After NP
10
10
2
3
7
Net Profit after Minority Interest
423
464
318
383
353
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
423
464
318
383
353
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.26
3.6
2.46
2.97
2.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
129
129
129
129
129
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.67
25.08
20.06
22.95
21.6
PBDTM(%)
22.25
24.44
19.31
22.17
20.79
PATM(%)
16.25
17.93
14.04
15.93
14.53
