|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0.03%
0.03%
Indian
59.2%
59.28%
59.34%
59.35%
59.37%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
36.08%
35.91%
35.63%
35.64%
35.73%
Non-Institutions
4.61%
4.69%
4.9%
4.88%
4.75%
Total Non-Promoter
40.69%
40.6%
40.54%
40.52%
40.49%
Custodian
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
0.08%
0.1%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Revenue from operations increased by 7.6% to ₹2,664 Crore, from ₹2,476 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.Read More
