Marico Ltd Balance Sheet

673.9
(1.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

129

129

129

89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,468

3,548

2,920

2,946

Net Worth

3,597

3,677

3,049

3,035

Minority Interest

Debt

230

166

199

269

Deferred Tax Liability Net

63

44

36

26

Total Liabilities

3,890

3,887

3,284

3,330

Fixed Assets

774

736

694

683

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,617

1,825

1,372

1,343

Deferred Tax Asset Net

87

162

207

202

Networking Capital

1,376

1,015

716

391

Inventories

936

895

1,093

873

Inventory Days

53.19

50.28

Sundry Debtors

870

838

555

310

Debtor Days

27.01

17.85

Other Current Assets

708

528

316

386

Sundry Creditors

-916

-1,011

-1,007

-848

Creditor Days

49

48.84

Other Current Liabilities

-222

-235

-241

-330

Cash

36

149

295

711

Total Assets

3,890

3,887

3,284

3,330

QUICKLINKS FOR Marico Ltd

