Marico Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
129
129
129
89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,468
3,548
2,920
2,946
Net Worth
3,597
3,677
3,049
3,035
Minority Interest
Debt
230
166
199
269
Deferred Tax Liability Net
63
44
36
26
Total Liabilities
3,890
3,887
3,284
3,330
Fixed Assets
774
736
694
683
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,617
1,825
1,372
1,343
Deferred Tax Asset Net
87
162
207
202
Networking Capital
1,376
1,015
716
391
Inventories
936
895
1,093
873
Inventory Days
53.19
50.28
Sundry Debtors
870
838
555
310
Debtor Days
27.01
17.85
Other Current Assets
708
528
316
386
Sundry Creditors
-916
-1,011
-1,007
-848
Creditor Days
49
48.84
Other Current Liabilities
-222
-235
-241
-330
Cash
36
149
295
711
Total Assets
3,890
3,887
3,284
3,330
