Marico Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,653
9,764
9,512
8,048
7,315
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,653
9,764
9,512
8,048
7,315
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
142
144
98
107
124
Total Income
9,795
9,908
9,610
8,155
7,439
Total Expenditure
7,627
7,954
7,831
6,459
5,875
PBIDT
2,168
1,954
1,779
1,696
1,564
Interest
73
56
39
34
50
PBDT
2,095
1,898
1,740
1,662
1,514
Depreciation
158
155
139
139
140
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
353
377
343
335
347
Deferred Tax
82
44
3
-11
-16
Reported Profit After Tax
1,502
1,322
1,255
1,199
1,043
Minority Interest After NP
21
20
30
27
22
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,481
1,302
1,225
1,172
1,021
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
10.14
-21.68
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,481
1,302
1,225
1,161.86
1,042.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.46
10.08
9.5
9.08
7.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
950
450
925
750
675
Equity
129
129
129
129
129
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.45
20.01
18.7
21.07
21.38
PBDTM(%)
21.7
19.43
18.29
20.65
20.69
PATM(%)
15.55
13.53
13.19
14.89
14.25
