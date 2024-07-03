iifl-logo-icon 1
Marico Ltd Annually Results

666.95
(4.47%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,653

9,764

9,512

8,048

7,315

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,653

9,764

9,512

8,048

7,315

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

142

144

98

107

124

Total Income

9,795

9,908

9,610

8,155

7,439

Total Expenditure

7,627

7,954

7,831

6,459

5,875

PBIDT

2,168

1,954

1,779

1,696

1,564

Interest

73

56

39

34

50

PBDT

2,095

1,898

1,740

1,662

1,514

Depreciation

158

155

139

139

140

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

353

377

343

335

347

Deferred Tax

82

44

3

-11

-16

Reported Profit After Tax

1,502

1,322

1,255

1,199

1,043

Minority Interest After NP

21

20

30

27

22

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,481

1,302

1,225

1,172

1,021

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

10.14

-21.68

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,481

1,302

1,225

1,161.86

1,042.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.46

10.08

9.5

9.08

7.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

950

450

925

750

675

Equity

129

129

129

129

129

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.45

20.01

18.7

21.07

21.38

PBDTM(%)

21.7

19.43

18.29

20.65

20.69

PATM(%)

15.55

13.53

13.19

14.89

14.25

Marico: Related NEWS

Marico's Q2 net profit jumps ~20% y-o-y to ₹433 Crore

Marico’s Q2 net profit jumps ~20% y-o-y to ₹433 Crore

30 Oct 2024|10:43 AM

Revenue from operations increased by 7.6% to ₹2,664 Crore, from ₹2,476 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Read More

