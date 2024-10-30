Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,500
6,337
5,853
5,170.41
yoy growth (%)
18.35
8.26
13.2
6.58
Raw materials
-4,691
-3,676
-3,206
-2,866.81
As % of sales
62.54
58
54.77
55.44
Employee costs
-372
-374
-308
-274.27
As % of sales
4.96
5.9
5.26
5.3
Other costs
-1,254
-1,133
-1,224
-1,114.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.72
17.87
20.91
21.55
Operating profit
1,183
1,154
1,115
914.96
OPM
15.77
18.21
19.05
17.69
Depreciation
-97
-107
-113
-66.9
Interest expense
-30
-22
-33
-7.55
Other income
357
346
308
217.22
Profit before tax
1,413
1,371
1,277
1,057.73
Taxes
-250
-205
-252
-235.5
Tax rate
-17.69
-14.95
-19.73
-22.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,163
1,166
1,025
822.23
Exceptional items
0
-60
-19
-104
Net profit
1,163
1,106
1,006
718.23
yoy growth (%)
5.15
9.94
40.06
-14.77
NPM
15.5
17.45
17.18
13.89
