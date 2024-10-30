iifl-logo-icon 1
Marico Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,500

6,337

5,853

5,170.41

yoy growth (%)

18.35

8.26

13.2

6.58

Raw materials

-4,691

-3,676

-3,206

-2,866.81

As % of sales

62.54

58

54.77

55.44

Employee costs

-372

-374

-308

-274.27

As % of sales

4.96

5.9

5.26

5.3

Other costs

-1,254

-1,133

-1,224

-1,114.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.72

17.87

20.91

21.55

Operating profit

1,183

1,154

1,115

914.96

OPM

15.77

18.21

19.05

17.69

Depreciation

-97

-107

-113

-66.9

Interest expense

-30

-22

-33

-7.55

Other income

357

346

308

217.22

Profit before tax

1,413

1,371

1,277

1,057.73

Taxes

-250

-205

-252

-235.5

Tax rate

-17.69

-14.95

-19.73

-22.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,163

1,166

1,025

822.23

Exceptional items

0

-60

-19

-104

Net profit

1,163

1,106

1,006

718.23

yoy growth (%)

5.15

9.94

40.06

-14.77

NPM

15.5

17.45

17.18

13.89

