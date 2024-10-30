Marico Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,413
1,371
1,277
1,057.73
Depreciation
-97
-107
-113
-66.9
Tax paid
-250
-205
-252
-235.5
Working capital
-88
18
-57
261.86
Other operating items
Operating
978
1,077
855
1,017.19
Capital expenditure
130
-9
414
54.72
Free cash flow
1,108
1,068
1,269
1,071.91
Equity raised
4,663
5,527
5,537
5,537.49
Investing
29
250
-414
-157.25
Financing
468
379
-12
13.65
Dividends paid
0
968
872
548.58
Net in cash
6,268
8,192
7,252
7,014.38
