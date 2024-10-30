iifl-logo-icon 1
Marico Ltd AGM

660.55
(-1.17%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Marico CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Aug 202410 Jul 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisements, inter-alia, informing the Members about the 36th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing, as published in Business Standard (English daily) and Navshakti (Marathi daily) today i.e. July 10, 2024. Please find enclosed the Notice convening the 36th AGM and the Integrated Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) Please find enclosed the Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 9, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Marico: Related News

Marico's Q2 net profit jumps ~20% y-o-y to ₹433 Crore

Marico’s Q2 net profit jumps ~20% y-o-y to ₹433 Crore

30 Oct 2024|10:43 AM

Revenue from operations increased by 7.6% to ₹2,664 Crore, from ₹2,476 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

