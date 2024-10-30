|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisements, inter-alia, informing the Members about the 36th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing, as published in Business Standard (English daily) and Navshakti (Marathi daily) today i.e. July 10, 2024. Please find enclosed the Notice convening the 36th AGM and the Integrated Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) Please find enclosed the Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 9, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
