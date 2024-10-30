Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

MARICO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Please find enclosed un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of Marico Limited for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 5 Jul 2024

MARICO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Please find enclosed outcome of the Board meeting held on August 5, 2024. Please find enclosed un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of Marico Limited for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 10 Apr 2024

MARICO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors Marico Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday May 6 2024 to inter-alia: i. consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and ii. take on record the Auditors Report on the Standalone & Consolidated financial results. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of Marico Limited for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024

MARICO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 27 2024 to inter-alia consider a proposal for declaration of Second Interim Equity Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. In the event of the Second Interim Equity Dividend being declared by the Board of Directors the record date for the same pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations shall be March 6 2024. This is for your information and records. Please find enclosed an intimation on date of payment of dividend. Second Interim Equity Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 6.50/- per equity share of Re. 1 each. As intimated vide our letter dated February 19, 2024, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Second Interim Equity Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Thursday, March 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.02.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024