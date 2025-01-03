06 January , 2025 | 06:23 AM
Index Name
Value
% Change
|Shanghai Composite
03/01/2025 | 12:30:00 PM
3,211.43
-51.13|
-1.57
|S&P ASX 200
03/01/2025 | 12:00:00 PM
8,250.5
49.3|
0.6
|BSE Sensex
03/01/2025 | 03:53:00 PM
79,223.11
-720.6|
-0.9
|Dow
03/01/2025 | 03:00:00 AM
42,397.27
-151.95|
-0.36
|US 30
03/01/2025 | 03:58:05 PM
42,500.4
102.7|
0.24
|CAC 40
03/01/2025 | 03:58:03 PM
7,331.61
-62.15|
-0.84
|FTSE 100
03/01/2025 | 03:56:48 PM
8,246.87
-13.22|
-0.16
|DAX
03/01/2025 | 03:58:03 PM
19,938.43
-86.23|
-0.43
|S&P
03/01/2025 | 03:00:00 AM
5,932.5
-17.75|
-0.3
|Hang Seng
03/01/2025 | 02:00:00 PM
19,760.28
136.95|
0.7
|US Tech Composite
03/01/2025 | 03:00:00 AM
19,275.39
-40.4|
-0.21
|Nikkei 225
31/12/2024 | 09:55:03 AM
39,894.54
-7.17|
-0.02
|Nifty 50
03/01/2025 | 03:56:59 PM
24,004.75
-183.9|
-0.76
|Gift Nifty
03/01/2025 | 03:49:46 PM
24,060
-90|
-0.37
|Taiwan Weighted
03/01/2025 | 11:30:00 AM
22,908.3
76.24|
0.33
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
