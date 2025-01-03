iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TOP Global Indices

GLOBAL MARKETS

06 January , 2025 | 06:23 AM

Index Name
Value
% Change
Shanghai Composite
03/01/2025 | 12:30:00 PM

3,211.43

arrow-icon

-51.13

|

-1.57

S&P ASX 200
03/01/2025 | 12:00:00 PM

8,250.5

arrow-icon

49.3

|

0.6

BSE Sensex
03/01/2025 | 03:53:00 PM

79,223.11

arrow-icon

-720.6

|

-0.9

Dow
03/01/2025 | 03:00:00 AM

42,397.27

arrow-icon

-151.95

|

-0.36

US 30
03/01/2025 | 03:58:05 PM

42,500.4

arrow-icon

102.7

|

0.24

CAC 40
03/01/2025 | 03:58:03 PM

7,331.61

arrow-icon

-62.15

|

-0.84

FTSE 100
03/01/2025 | 03:56:48 PM

8,246.87

arrow-icon

-13.22

|

-0.16

DAX
03/01/2025 | 03:58:03 PM

19,938.43

arrow-icon

-86.23

|

-0.43

S&P
03/01/2025 | 03:00:00 AM

5,932.5

arrow-icon

-17.75

|

-0.3

Hang Seng
03/01/2025 | 02:00:00 PM

19,760.28

arrow-icon

136.95

|

0.7

US Tech Composite
03/01/2025 | 03:00:00 AM

19,275.39

arrow-icon

-40.4

|

-0.21

Nikkei 225
31/12/2024 | 09:55:03 AM

39,894.54

arrow-icon

-7.17

|

-0.02

Nifty 50
03/01/2025 | 03:56:59 PM

24,004.75

arrow-icon

-183.9

|

-0.76

Gift Nifty
03/01/2025 | 03:49:46 PM

24,060

arrow-icon

-90

|

-0.37

Taiwan Weighted
03/01/2025 | 11:30:00 AM

22,908.3

arrow-icon

76.24

|

0.33

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-img

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.