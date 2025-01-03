Invest wise with Expert advice
₹3211.43-51.13 (-1.57%)
₹8250.549.3 (0.6%)
₹79223.11-720.6 (-0.9%)
₹42397.27-151.95 (-0.36%)
₹42500.4102.7 (0.24%)
₹7331.61-62.15 (-0.84%)
₹8246.87-13.22 (-0.16%)
₹19938.43-86.23 (-0.43%)
₹5932.5-17.75 (-0.3%)
₹19760.28136.95 (0.7%)
₹19275.39-40.4 (-0.21%)
₹39894.54-7.17 (-0.02%)
₹24004.75-183.9 (-0.76%)
₹24060-90 (-0.37%)
₹22908.376.24 (0.33%)
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
79109.73Low
80072.99High
77560.79Low
80072.99High
77560.79Low
82317.74High
70001.6Low
85978.25High
Current Price
Bullish Moving Average
7
Bearish Moving Average
9
5 Day
78959.2
10 Day
79053
12 Day
79143.8
20 Day
79424.4
PIVOT
First Resistance
80470.26
First Support
78979.76
Second Resistance
80996.82
Second Support
78015.82
Third Resistance
81960.76
Third Support
77489.26
RSI
52.73
MACD Single Line
-317.38
MFI
-
MACD
-416.54
First Resistance
80470.26
Second Resistance
80996.82
Third Resistance
81960.76
First Support
78979.76
Second Support
78015.82
Third Support
77489.26
RSI
52.73
MFI
-
MACD Single Line
-317.38
MACD
-416.54
Indices Name
Price
Price Change (%chg.)
24,004.75
-183.90 | -0.76
43,726.55
-625.20 | -1.41
69,192.45
88.85 | 0.13
50,988.8
-616.75 | -1.20
35,894.05
178.15 | 0.50
