Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20

Nfty500 Mult.Man SHARE PRICE

14,963.95

(-54.89)negative-bottom arrow(-0.36%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

15,035

Prev. Close

15,018.85

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

14,940.4

15,049.4

Performance

One Week (%)

2.43

One Month (%)

0.09

One Year (%)

14.33

YTD (%)

14.33

Nfty500 Mult.Man LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Apollo Tyres Ltd

511.95

529.2

510.55

15,29,806

Ashok Leyland Ltd

234.13

236.5

232.35

58,11,886

Atul Ltd

6,878.2

7,035

6,855

35,400

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

2,818.7

2,915.85

2,800

1,82,645

Bata India Ltd

1,460.8

1,464.95

1,415

3,38,906

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,296.15

1,322

1,291

18,16,366

Blue Star Ltd

2,337.55

2,352.5

2,292.7

8,66,412

Abbott India Ltd

29,490.2

30,122.35

29,352.1

6,840

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

2,384.75

2,494

2,369.05

1,23,317

Exide Industries Ltd

424.75

431.6

423.5

17,85,844

Cipla Ltd

1,511.25

1,539

1,505.1

15,81,699

Coromandel International Ltd

1,958.3

1,968.8

1,940.2

2,53,586

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

2,452.7

2,527.35

2,445

6,53,746

Eicher Motors Ltd

5,310.75

5,385.7

5,270.75

8,36,662

Elgi Equipments Ltd

576.6

587.7

575.15

2,19,765

Finolex Cables Ltd

1,154.35

1,176.6

1,151

1,03,153

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

567

578.95

564.85

2,57,963

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,243.1

4,299.8

4,162.45

12,69,535

Hindalco Industries Ltd

591.15

599.75

590

62,89,671

Castrol India Ltd

202.16

205.4

201.3

26,10,998

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,867.6

1,895

1,852.15

3,45,950

Whirlpool of India Ltd

1,874.05

1,886.7

1,827.7

53,083

Cummins India Ltd

3,216.9

3,299

3,200

7,20,211

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,190.55

3,237.05

3,175.7

22,56,902

MRF Ltd

1,26,362.5

1,29,800

1,25,125.8

8,710

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,251.15

1,262.05

1,235.5

1,55,18,289

SRF Ltd

2,284.9

2,290

2,216.05

5,04,485

Tata Chemicals Ltd

1,027.9

1,041.6

1,023.3

5,33,856

Tata Motors Ltd

790.4

800.6

761.45

2,47,63,176

Tata Steel Ltd

138.36

139.73

137.84

2,33,44,893

Voltas Ltd

1,824.7

1,859.4

1,813.05

10,36,388

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,352.65

1,378.15

1,347.2

15,73,347

Asahi India Glass Ltd

730.25

797

720.4

10,02,526

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

1,138.95

1,150.45

1,133.3

1,49,742

Finolex Industries Ltd

248.6

254.5

247.1

6,84,502

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

1,189.9

1,214.5

1,186.05

4,45,716

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.25

291.5

81,61,958

Steel Authority of India Ltd

114.17

115.9

113.5

94,53,150

National Aluminium Company Ltd

208

218.18

207

1,29,05,967

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

413.05

417.1

407.7

40,37,155

Aarti Industries Ltd

420.1

424.4

415.2

12,75,022

UPL Ltd

529.55

533.25

508.5

28,87,878

P I Industries Ltd

3,668.4

3,734.05

3,626.05

4,51,527

Lupin Ltd

2,368.85

2,394.75

2,347.35

10,33,952

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

500.3

509.4

499

8,21,486

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

3,200.35

3,220

3,165.35

21,680

Praj Industries Ltd

836.35

848.6

831.65

5,43,634

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

1,735

1,750

1,715.8

4,99,008

Hindustan Copper Ltd

250.23

256.68

248.56

35,73,778

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

1,849.65

1,884

1,844

15,15,574

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,319.45

1,350

1,313.65

9,31,788

Natco Pharma Ltd

1,366.75

1,393

1,365

3,77,782

JSW Steel Ltd

915.05

924.7

908.5

26,91,485

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

11,934.25

12,049.8

11,787.95

7,01,269

Welspun Corp Ltd

814.35

835

805

19,36,457

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,206

4,270.05

4,197

8,52,557

Page Industries Ltd

47,941.2

48,594.95

47,766

18,525

Granules India Ltd

605.2

613.1

599.25

7,63,201

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,502.65

5,610

5,486.05

63,705

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

1,117.7

1,142.6

1,105

10,73,086

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,636.1

1,645.85

1,616.55

2,96,780

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

3,359.65

3,369

3,288.1

88,157

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

917.4

928

913.7

3,62,185

Polycab India Ltd

7,208

7,438

7,169.7

2,09,814

CIE Automotive India Ltd

486.45

492.7

482.05

2,40,363

Astral Ltd

1,621.6

1,654.95

1,616

5,79,966

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,965.7

9,109.95

8,945

3,37,700

Tejas Networks Ltd

1,195.6

1,220

1,192.9

3,66,046

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,397.65

18,584.65

18,270

2,57,981

Laurus Labs Ltd

611.75

614.95

600.7

15,11,469

Amber Enterprises India Ltd

7,745.2

7,900

7,585.55

7,53,198

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

366.75

373.5

364.7

39,72,116

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,101.65

1,119.2

1,090

2,63,168

Piramal Pharma Ltd

254.85

260.8

254.05

26,39,683

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

7,544.7

7,633.35

7,483.35

2,90,822

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

