₹14,963.95
(-54.89)(-0.36%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹15,035
Prev. Close
₹15,018.85
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹14,940.4
₹15,049.4
Performance
One Week (%)
2.43
One Month (%)
0.09
One Year (%)
14.33
YTD (%)
14.33
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Apollo Tyres Ltd
511.95
529.2
510.55
15,29,806
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234.13
236.5
232.35
58,11,886
Atul Ltd
6,878.2
7,035
6,855
35,400
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,818.7
2,915.85
2,800
1,82,645
Bata India Ltd
1,460.8
1,464.95
1,415
3,38,906
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.15
1,322
1,291
18,16,366
Blue Star Ltd
2,337.55
2,352.5
2,292.7
8,66,412
Abbott India Ltd
29,490.2
30,122.35
29,352.1
6,840
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
2,384.75
2,494
2,369.05
1,23,317
Exide Industries Ltd
424.75
431.6
423.5
17,85,844
Cipla Ltd
1,511.25
1,539
1,505.1
15,81,699
Coromandel International Ltd
1,958.3
1,968.8
1,940.2
2,53,586
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
2,452.7
2,527.35
2,445
6,53,746
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,310.75
5,385.7
5,270.75
8,36,662
Elgi Equipments Ltd
576.6
587.7
575.15
2,19,765
Finolex Cables Ltd
1,154.35
1,176.6
1,151
1,03,153
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
567
578.95
564.85
2,57,963
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,243.1
4,299.8
4,162.45
12,69,535
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.15
599.75
590
62,89,671
Castrol India Ltd
202.16
205.4
201.3
26,10,998
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,867.6
1,895
1,852.15
3,45,950
Whirlpool of India Ltd
1,874.05
1,886.7
1,827.7
53,083
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,190.55
3,237.05
3,175.7
22,56,902
MRF Ltd
1,26,362.5
1,29,800
1,25,125.8
8,710
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.15
1,262.05
1,235.5
1,55,18,289
SRF Ltd
2,284.9
2,290
2,216.05
5,04,485
Tata Chemicals Ltd
1,027.9
1,041.6
1,023.3
5,33,856
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.6
761.45
2,47,63,176
Tata Steel Ltd
138.36
139.73
137.84
2,33,44,893
Voltas Ltd
1,824.7
1,859.4
1,813.05
10,36,388
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.65
1,378.15
1,347.2
15,73,347
Asahi India Glass Ltd
730.25
797
720.4
10,02,526
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
1,138.95
1,150.45
1,133.3
1,49,742
Finolex Industries Ltd
248.6
254.5
247.1
6,84,502
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
1,189.9
1,214.5
1,186.05
4,45,716
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.25
291.5
81,61,958
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.17
115.9
113.5
94,53,150
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
218.18
207
1,29,05,967
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
417.1
407.7
40,37,155
Aarti Industries Ltd
420.1
424.4
415.2
12,75,022
UPL Ltd
529.55
533.25
508.5
28,87,878
P I Industries Ltd
3,668.4
3,734.05
3,626.05
4,51,527
Lupin Ltd
2,368.85
2,394.75
2,347.35
10,33,952
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
500.3
509.4
499
8,21,486
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd
3,200.35
3,220
3,165.35
21,680
Praj Industries Ltd
836.35
848.6
831.65
5,43,634
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
1,735
1,750
1,715.8
4,99,008
Hindustan Copper Ltd
250.23
256.68
248.56
35,73,778
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,849.65
1,884
1,844
15,15,574
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,319.45
1,350
1,313.65
9,31,788
Natco Pharma Ltd
1,366.75
1,393
1,365
3,77,782
JSW Steel Ltd
915.05
924.7
908.5
26,91,485
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,934.25
12,049.8
11,787.95
7,01,269
Welspun Corp Ltd
814.35
835
805
19,36,457
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,206
4,270.05
4,197
8,52,557
Page Industries Ltd
47,941.2
48,594.95
47,766
18,525
Granules India Ltd
605.2
613.1
599.25
7,63,201
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,502.65
5,610
5,486.05
63,705
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
1,117.7
1,142.6
1,105
10,73,086
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,636.1
1,645.85
1,616.55
2,96,780
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
3,359.65
3,369
3,288.1
88,157
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
917.4
928
913.7
3,62,185
Polycab India Ltd
7,208
7,438
7,169.7
2,09,814
CIE Automotive India Ltd
486.45
492.7
482.05
2,40,363
Astral Ltd
1,621.6
1,654.95
1,616
5,79,966
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
Tejas Networks Ltd
1,195.6
1,220
1,192.9
3,66,046
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,397.65
18,584.65
18,270
2,57,981
Laurus Labs Ltd
611.75
614.95
600.7
15,11,469
Amber Enterprises India Ltd
7,745.2
7,900
7,585.55
7,53,198
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
366.75
373.5
364.7
39,72,116
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,101.65
1,119.2
1,090
2,63,168
Piramal Pharma Ltd
254.85
260.8
254.05
26,39,683
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
7,544.7
7,633.35
7,483.35
2,90,822
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
