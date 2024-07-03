Summary

Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited (SPL) is a bio-pharmaceutical company, incorporated on 6th November, 2018 and is engaged in the business of development and manufacturing of New Chemical Entity (NCE) based Intermediates, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Speciality Chemicals and formulated drugs under contract research and manufacturing services for global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical companies. The Company is a CDMO that supports global life sciences industry and fine chemical majors in their NCE development endeavors. Its services include custom synthesis, process R&D, scale-up and contract manufacturing of intermediates, APIs and formulations. Suven Pharma Inc., a Delaware Company, is a WOS (wholly owned subsidiary) of SPL, is a SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) created on 9th March 2019, for undertaking various business opportunities in Pharma Industry.During the year 2019-20, Suven Life Sciences Ltd. (SLSL) has transferred the CRAMS business undertaking to the Company in accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) approved by the Honble NCLT, Hyderabad Bench now integrated with Contract Development and Manufacturing Operations (CDMO) business model of the Company. In terms of the sanctioned Scheme, the Company issued and allotted 1 (One) fully paid up equity share of face value of Re 1/- (Rupee One only) each of SPL for every 1 (One) fully paid up equity share of face value of Re 1/- (Rupee One only) each held by each shareholder in the Demerged Co

