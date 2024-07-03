iifl-logo-icon 1
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

1,097.6
(-0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,102
  • Day's High1,107
  • 52 Wk High1,360
  • Prev. Close1,101.65
  • Day's Low1,079.95
  • 52 Wk Low 585.2
  • Turnover (lac)878.27
  • P/E113.88
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value86.32
  • EPS9.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27,941.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,102

Prev. Close

1,101.65

Turnover(Lac.)

878.27

Day's High

1,107

Day's Low

1,079.95

52 Week's High

1,360

52 Week's Low

585.2

Book Value

86.32

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27,941.05

P/E

113.88

EPS

9.71

Divi. Yield

0

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jul, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

9 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.10%

Foreign: 50.10%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 27.64%

Institutions: 27.64%

Non-Institutions: 22.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.46

25.46

25.46

25.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,030.44

1,723.92

1,495.24

1,039.73

Net Worth

2,055.9

1,749.38

1,520.7

1,065.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,320.22

1,009.71

833.78

0

yoy growth (%)

30.75

21.09

0

Raw materials

-399.1

-301.94

-229.18

0

As % of sales

30.23

29.9

27.48

0

Employee costs

-100.48

-76.23

-73.72

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

722.44

413.97

357.59

-0.02

Depreciation

-39.09

-31.63

-23.86

0

Tax paid

-164.34

-105.33

-87.51

0

Working capital

215.89

16.14

-52.93

Other operating items

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,051.35

1,340.33

1,320.22

1,009.72

833.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,051.35

1,340.33

1,320.22

1,009.72

833.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

61.91

46.36

133.49

67.97

66.33

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Shweta Jalan

Independent Director

U B Pravin Rao

Managing Director

Venkatanaga Kali Vara Prasad Raju Vetukuri

Non Executive Director

Pankaj Patwari

Independent Director

Matangi Gowrishankar

Independent Director

Vinod Rao

Independent Director

K G Ananthakrishnan

Executive Chairman & Director

VIVEK SHARMA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kundan Kumar Jha

Additional Director

Jaishankar Krishnan

Additional Director

Vinod Padikkal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Summary

Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited (SPL) is a bio-pharmaceutical company, incorporated on 6th November, 2018 and is engaged in the business of development and manufacturing of New Chemical Entity (NCE) based Intermediates, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Speciality Chemicals and formulated drugs under contract research and manufacturing services for global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical companies. The Company is a CDMO that supports global life sciences industry and fine chemical majors in their NCE development endeavors. Its services include custom synthesis, process R&D, scale-up and contract manufacturing of intermediates, APIs and formulations. Suven Pharma Inc., a Delaware Company, is a WOS (wholly owned subsidiary) of SPL, is a SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) created on 9th March 2019, for undertaking various business opportunities in Pharma Industry.During the year 2019-20, Suven Life Sciences Ltd. (SLSL) has transferred the CRAMS business undertaking to the Company in accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) approved by the Honble NCLT, Hyderabad Bench now integrated with Contract Development and Manufacturing Operations (CDMO) business model of the Company. In terms of the sanctioned Scheme, the Company issued and allotted 1 (One) fully paid up equity share of face value of Re 1/- (Rupee One only) each of SPL for every 1 (One) fully paid up equity share of face value of Re 1/- (Rupee One only) each held by each shareholder in the Demerged Co
Company FAQs

What is the Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1097.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹27941.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 113.88 and 12.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹585.2 and ₹1360 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.57%, 3 Years at 30.79%, 1 Year at 49.12%, 6 Month at 33.57%, 3 Month at -7.75% and 1 Month at -14.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.10 %
Institutions - 27.65 %
Public - 22.25 %

