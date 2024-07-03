Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,102
Prev. Close₹1,101.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹878.27
Day's High₹1,107
Day's Low₹1,079.95
52 Week's High₹1,360
52 Week's Low₹585.2
Book Value₹86.32
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27,941.05
P/E113.88
EPS9.71
Divi. Yield0
Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.46
25.46
25.46
25.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,030.44
1,723.92
1,495.24
1,039.73
Net Worth
2,055.9
1,749.38
1,520.7
1,065.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,320.22
1,009.71
833.78
0
yoy growth (%)
30.75
21.09
0
Raw materials
-399.1
-301.94
-229.18
0
As % of sales
30.23
29.9
27.48
0
Employee costs
-100.48
-76.23
-73.72
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
722.44
413.97
357.59
-0.02
Depreciation
-39.09
-31.63
-23.86
0
Tax paid
-164.34
-105.33
-87.51
0
Working capital
215.89
16.14
-52.93
Other operating items
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,051.35
1,340.33
1,320.22
1,009.72
833.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,051.35
1,340.33
1,320.22
1,009.72
833.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.91
46.36
133.49
67.97
66.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Shweta Jalan
Independent Director
U B Pravin Rao
Managing Director
Venkatanaga Kali Vara Prasad Raju Vetukuri
Non Executive Director
Pankaj Patwari
Independent Director
Matangi Gowrishankar
Independent Director
Vinod Rao
Independent Director
K G Ananthakrishnan
Executive Chairman & Director
VIVEK SHARMA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kundan Kumar Jha
Additional Director
Jaishankar Krishnan
Additional Director
Vinod Padikkal
Reports by Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited (SPL) is a bio-pharmaceutical company, incorporated on 6th November, 2018 and is engaged in the business of development and manufacturing of New Chemical Entity (NCE) based Intermediates, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Speciality Chemicals and formulated drugs under contract research and manufacturing services for global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical companies. The Company is a CDMO that supports global life sciences industry and fine chemical majors in their NCE development endeavors. Its services include custom synthesis, process R&D, scale-up and contract manufacturing of intermediates, APIs and formulations. Suven Pharma Inc., a Delaware Company, is a WOS (wholly owned subsidiary) of SPL, is a SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) created on 9th March 2019, for undertaking various business opportunities in Pharma Industry.During the year 2019-20, Suven Life Sciences Ltd. (SLSL) has transferred the CRAMS business undertaking to the Company in accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) approved by the Honble NCLT, Hyderabad Bench now integrated with Contract Development and Manufacturing Operations (CDMO) business model of the Company. In terms of the sanctioned Scheme, the Company issued and allotted 1 (One) fully paid up equity share of face value of Re 1/- (Rupee One only) each of SPL for every 1 (One) fully paid up equity share of face value of Re 1/- (Rupee One only) each held by each shareholder in the Demerged Co
The Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1097.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹27941.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 113.88 and 12.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹585.2 and ₹1360 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.57%, 3 Years at 30.79%, 1 Year at 49.12%, 6 Month at 33.57%, 3 Month at -7.75% and 1 Month at -14.66%.
