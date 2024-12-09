iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,099.55
(0.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:54:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,320.22

1,009.71

833.78

0

yoy growth (%)

30.75

21.09

0

Raw materials

-399.1

-301.94

-229.18

0

As % of sales

30.23

29.9

27.48

0

Employee costs

-100.48

-76.23

-73.72

0

As % of sales

7.61

7.54

8.84

0

Other costs

-240.64

-191.02

-145.73

-0.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.22

18.91

17.47

0

Operating profit

579.98

440.52

385.14

-0.02

OPM

43.93

43.62

46.19

0

Depreciation

-39.09

-31.63

-23.86

0

Interest expense

-6.23

-9.14

-21.81

-3.9

Other income

187.78

14.23

18.11

0

Profit before tax

722.44

413.97

357.59

-0.02

Taxes

-164.34

-105.33

-87.51

0

Tax rate

-22.74

-25.44

-24.47

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

558.09

308.64

270.08

-0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

558.09

308.64

270.08

-0.02

yoy growth (%)

80.82

14.27

-12,25,737.25

NPM

42.27

30.56

32.39

0

Suven Pharma : related Articles

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.