|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,320.22
1,009.71
833.78
0
yoy growth (%)
30.75
21.09
0
Raw materials
-399.1
-301.94
-229.18
0
As % of sales
30.23
29.9
27.48
0
Employee costs
-100.48
-76.23
-73.72
0
As % of sales
7.61
7.54
8.84
0
Other costs
-240.64
-191.02
-145.73
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.22
18.91
17.47
0
Operating profit
579.98
440.52
385.14
-0.02
OPM
43.93
43.62
46.19
0
Depreciation
-39.09
-31.63
-23.86
0
Interest expense
-6.23
-9.14
-21.81
-3.9
Other income
187.78
14.23
18.11
0
Profit before tax
722.44
413.97
357.59
-0.02
Taxes
-164.34
-105.33
-87.51
0
Tax rate
-22.74
-25.44
-24.47
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
558.09
308.64
270.08
-0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
558.09
308.64
270.08
-0.02
yoy growth (%)
80.82
14.27
-12,25,737.25
NPM
42.27
30.56
32.39
0
