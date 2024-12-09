Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
50.1%
50.1%
50.1%
50.1%
50.1%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
9.9%
9.9%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
27.64%
27.22%
26.79%
26.08%
24.15%
Non-Institutions
22.25%
22.67%
23.1%
13.91%
15.84%
Total Non-Promoter
49.89%
49.89%
49.89%
39.99%
39.99%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.