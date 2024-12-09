iifl-logo-icon 1
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,060.1
(-3.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

50.1%

50.1%

50.1%

50.1%

50.1%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

9.9%

9.9%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

27.64%

27.22%

26.79%

26.08%

24.15%

Non-Institutions

22.25%

22.67%

23.1%

13.91%

15.84%

Total Non-Promoter

49.89%

49.89%

49.89%

39.99%

39.99%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.10%

Foreign: 50.10%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 27.64%

Institutions: 27.64%

Non-Institutions: 22.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

9 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

