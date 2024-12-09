Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.46
25.46
25.46
25.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,030.44
1,723.92
1,495.24
1,039.73
Net Worth
2,055.9
1,749.38
1,520.7
1,065.19
Minority Interest
Debt
65
70.34
97.12
143.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
51.8
43.05
38.87
33.4
Total Liabilities
2,172.7
1,862.77
1,656.69
1,241.63
Fixed Assets
702.62
676.84
564.19
537.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,084.66
710.06
599.9
426.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.66
1.4
1.47
2.47
Networking Capital
360.17
428.24
458.19
265.86
Inventories
220.07
311.47
283.42
201.08
Inventory Days
78.35
72.68
Sundry Debtors
126.97
109.66
236.37
102.38
Debtor Days
65.34
37
Other Current Assets
84.81
104.07
88.07
82.08
Sundry Creditors
-45.06
-74.4
-107.44
-92.81
Creditor Days
29.7
33.54
Other Current Liabilities
-26.62
-22.56
-42.23
-26.87
Cash
21.58
46.23
32.95
9.56
Total Assets
2,172.69
1,862.77
1,656.7
1,241.61
