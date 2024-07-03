Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
257.72
230.69
252.93
219.82
231.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
257.72
230.69
252.93
219.82
231.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.12
18.16
17.05
14.34
19.84
Total Income
271.84
248.85
269.98
234.16
250.9
Total Expenditure
153.71
150.76
179.59
153.75
133.09
PBIDT
118.13
98.09
90.4
80.41
117.8
Interest
1.67
1.6
2.3
2.15
0.5
PBDT
116.46
96.49
88.1
78.26
117.3
Depreciation
16.96
13.4
17.25
12.79
11.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
27.91
20.02
18.55
14.65
24.29
Deferred Tax
-10.39
2.3
-1.07
4.06
1.55
Reported Profit After Tax
81.98
60.77
53.37
46.75
79.56
Minority Interest After NP
-0.23
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
82.21
60.77
53.37
46.75
79.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
82.21
60.77
53.37
46.75
79.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.23
2.39
2.1
1.84
3.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.46
25.46
25.46
25.46
25.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
45.83
42.52
35.74
36.57
50.98
PBDTM(%)
45.18
41.82
34.83
35.6
50.76
PATM(%)
31.8
26.34
21.1
21.26
34.43
Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.Read More
