Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,099.55
(0.60%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:30 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

798.42

970.97

956.37

750.55

649.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

798.42

970.97

956.37

750.55

649.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

44.85

34.96

116.62

46.01

40.02

Total Income

843.27

1,005.94

1,073

796.56

689.05

Total Expenditure

468.35

573.52

533.97

403.76

341.52

PBIDT

374.92

432.42

539.03

392.8

347.52

Interest

2.92

3.13

4.04

7.27

15.85

PBDT

372

429.29

534.98

385.53

331.67

Depreciation

37.18

35.77

28.68

23.32

16.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

80.25

103.37

130.76

83.37

75.32

Deferred Tax

7.66

2.83

13.41

-0.39

-3.01

Reported Profit After Tax

246.91

287.32

362.14

279.23

242.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

246.91

287.32

362.14

279.23

242.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

246.91

287.32

362.14

279.23

242.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.7

11.29

14.23

10.97

19.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

300

100

250

Equity

25.46

25.46

25.46

25.46

12.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

46.95

44.53

56.36

52.33

53.54

PBDTM(%)

46.59

44.21

55.93

51.36

51.1

PATM(%)

30.92

29.59

37.86

37.2

37.41

Suven Pharma: Related NEWS

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

9 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

