Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
798.42
970.97
956.37
750.55
649.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
798.42
970.97
956.37
750.55
649.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.85
34.96
116.62
46.01
40.02
Total Income
843.27
1,005.94
1,073
796.56
689.05
Total Expenditure
468.35
573.52
533.97
403.76
341.52
PBIDT
374.92
432.42
539.03
392.8
347.52
Interest
2.92
3.13
4.04
7.27
15.85
PBDT
372
429.29
534.98
385.53
331.67
Depreciation
37.18
35.77
28.68
23.32
16.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
80.25
103.37
130.76
83.37
75.32
Deferred Tax
7.66
2.83
13.41
-0.39
-3.01
Reported Profit After Tax
246.91
287.32
362.14
279.23
242.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
246.91
287.32
362.14
279.23
242.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
246.91
287.32
362.14
279.23
242.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.7
11.29
14.23
10.97
19.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
300
100
250
Equity
25.46
25.46
25.46
25.46
12.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
46.95
44.53
56.36
52.33
53.54
PBDTM(%)
46.59
44.21
55.93
51.36
51.1
PATM(%)
30.92
29.59
37.86
37.2
37.41
