Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
722.44
413.97
357.59
-0.02
Depreciation
-39.09
-31.63
-23.86
0
Tax paid
-164.34
-105.33
-87.51
0
Working capital
215.89
16.14
-52.93
Other operating items
Operating
734.89
293.16
193.28
Capital expenditure
126.21
111.93
109.42
Free cash flow
861.1
405.09
302.7
Equity raised
1,976.87
1,513.91
1,077.57
Investing
173.66
149.92
269.19
Financing
40.6
276.72
198.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,052.23
2,345.64
1,847.87
