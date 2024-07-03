Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,051.35
1,340.33
1,320.22
1,009.72
833.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,051.35
1,340.33
1,320.22
1,009.72
833.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.91
46.36
133.49
67.97
66.33
Total Income
1,113.26
1,386.69
1,453.71
1,077.69
900.12
Total Expenditure
645.54
766.17
740.8
569.24
452.19
PBIDT
467.72
620.53
712.92
508.45
447.93
Interest
7.45
12.81
6.23
9.14
19.92
PBDT
460.27
607.72
706.69
499.31
428.02
Depreciation
54.6
47.99
39.1
31.64
23.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
98.8
144.1
190.4
101.72
88.81
Deferred Tax
6.59
4.34
23.38
3.62
-1.3
Reported Profit After Tax
300.28
411.29
453.8
362.34
317
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
300.28
411.29
453.8
362.34
317
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
300.28
411.29
453.8
362.34
317
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.8
16.16
17.83
14.23
24.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
600
500
200
500
Equity
25.46
25.46
25.46
25.46
12.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
44.48
46.29
54
50.35
53.72
PBDTM(%)
43.77
45.34
53.52
49.45
51.33
PATM(%)
28.56
30.68
34.37
35.88
38.01
