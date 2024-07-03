Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
488.41
472.75
578.6
723.13
617.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
488.41
472.75
578.6
723.13
617.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.28
31.4
30.51
24.41
21.95
Total Income
520.69
504.15
609.11
747.54
639.15
Total Expenditure
304.47
331.86
313.68
399.73
366.44
PBIDT
216.22
172.28
295.43
347.81
272.71
Interest
3.27
5.8
1.65
11.07
1.75
PBDT
212.95
166.48
293.78
336.75
270.97
Depreciation
30.36
30.16
24.43
24.45
23.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
47.93
33.2
65.6
78.43
65.67
Deferred Tax
-8.09
3
3.59
2.17
2.16
Reported Profit After Tax
142.75
100.13
200.15
231.69
179.6
Minority Interest After NP
-0.23
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
142.98
100.13
200.15
231.69
179.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
142.98
100.13
200.15
231.69
179.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.62
3.93
7.86
9.1
7.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
600
Equity
25.46
25.46
25.46
25.46
25.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
44.27
36.44
51.05
48.09
44.18
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
29.22
21.18
34.59
32.03
29.09
