Suven Pharma Q3 Profit Jumps 77% YoY, Revenue Up 40%

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.: Q3 FY25 net profit ₹82.9 crore vs ₹46.8 crore Q3 FY24 ( up 77.1% YoY). Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹307.2 crore, with a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 39.8% quarter over Q3 FY24 as compared to ₹219.8 crore, underlining strong business momentum.

EBITDA jumped 78.2% YoY to ₹117.8 crore, against ₹66 crore in previous year, bolstered by robust operational efficiency. Expandable EBITDA margin to 38.4% vs 30.1 QR FY24, highlighting improved cost management and profitability.

The company’s pharma CDMO division saw 101% YoY growth, driven by solid R&D and business development activities. Company reported gross margins of 71.5%, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.7% reflecting its strong financial performance.

Suven Pharma made a capital expenditure of ₹938 million in the first 9 months of FY25, with ₹1.33 billion of free cashflow. The cash and bank balance was ₹2.82 billion, reiterating the healthy financial position of the company.

Although the pharma CDMO segment witnessed a 2X increase in RFQs (request for quotations) year on year — the demand remained at various project stages. During the quarter, two new molecules were added — one moved to phase 3 (the other was a painting on project in phase 3) bringing in total a 15 active phase 3 projects covering nine molecules.

The specialty chemicals (SpecChem) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) segment showed signs of recovery following a challenging Q2 period, as the company sees sustained strength in subsequent quarters.