With reference to the above subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today i.e. July 12, 2024, approved the following along with other business matters. 1. e-Annual General Meeting (AGM): a) Approved the Notice and Agenda for the 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, the 09th day of August, 2024 at 4.30 p.m. through Video-Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) b) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 07, 2024 to August 09, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company. We request you to take this document on your records. The Board Meeting commenced at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 03.45 p.m.