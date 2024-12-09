|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|Change in Directorate
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 09th August 2024 at 01:00 p.m. IST at the Corporate Office 202 A-Wing Galaxy Towers Plot No.1 Hyderabad Knowledge City TSIIC Raidurg Hyderabad Telangana - 500081 of the Company to consider inter alia and approve the following matter(s): To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company under Ind AS for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 and other matters. Please further note that TRADING WINDOW for dealing in the securities of the company is already closed from 01st July 2024 as per PIT Code of the Company. Trading window will be opened from 12th August 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer effective from September 03, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|With reference to the above subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today i.e. July 12, 2024, approved the following along with other business matters. 1. Appointment of Statutory Auditors: 2. e-Annual General Meeting (AGM): a) Approved the Notice and Agenda for the 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, the 09th day of August, 2024 at 4.30 p.m. through Video-Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) b) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 07, 2024 to August 09, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company. We request you to take this document on your records. The Board Meeting commenced at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 03.45 p.m. Appointment of Walker Chandiok & Co LLP as Statutory auditors of the Company w.e.f 07 July 2024 subject to approval of members.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 27th May 2024 at 05:30 p.m. IST at the Corporate Office 202 A-Wing Galaxy Towers Plot No.1 Hyderabad Knowledge City TSIIC Raidurg Hyderabad Telangana - 500081 of the Company to consider inter alia and approve the following matter(s): To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company under Ind AS for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and other matters. Please further note that TRADING WINDOW for dealing in the securities of the company is already closed from 01st April 2024 as per PIT Code of the Company. Trading window will be opened from 30th May 2024. You are requested to take this notice on your record. Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to above subject, pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 27th May, 2024 at 05:30 p.m. IST at the Corporate Office, 202, A-Wing, Galaxy Towers, Plot No.1, Hyderabad Knowledge City, TSIIC, Raidurg, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500081 of the Company, to consider, inter alia, and approve the following matter(s): To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company under Ind AS for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and other matters. Please further note that TRADING WINDOW for dealing in the securities of the company is already closed from 01st April, 2024 as per PIT Code of the Company. Trading window will be opened from 30th May, 2024. You are requested to take this notice on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 Further to our letter dated May 20th, 2024, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on May 27, 2024, at the Corporate Office, 202, A-Wing, Galaxy Towers, Plot No.1, Hyderabad Knowledge City, TSIIC, Raidurg, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500081 of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 has been postponed and rescheduled to Thursday May 30th 2024. We would also like to inform that the Earnings Conference Call, which was scheduled on Monday 27th May 2024, at 7.00 p.m. (IST), to discuss on the Companys Audited Financial Results, has also been postponed accordingly. The revised Earnings Conference Call details will be notified through separate communication. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting started at 17.30 and ended at 18.30
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 05th February 2024 at 04:00 p.m. IST at the Corporate Office 202 A-Wing Galaxy Towers Plot No.1 Hyderabad Knowledge City TSIIC Raidurg Hyderabad Telangana - 500081 of the Company to consider inter alia and To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company under Ind AS for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and other matters. unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 , Limited Review Reports, Press Release and Investors Presentation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
