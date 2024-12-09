Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 27th May 2024 at 05:30 p.m. IST at the Corporate Office 202 A-Wing Galaxy Towers Plot No.1 Hyderabad Knowledge City TSIIC Raidurg Hyderabad Telangana - 500081 of the Company to consider inter alia and approve the following matter(s): To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company under Ind AS for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and other matters. Please further note that TRADING WINDOW for dealing in the securities of the company is already closed from 01st April 2024 as per PIT Code of the Company. Trading window will be opened from 30th May 2024. You are requested to take this notice on your record. Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to above subject, pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 27th May, 2024 at 05:30 p.m. IST at the Corporate Office, 202, A-Wing, Galaxy Towers, Plot No.1, Hyderabad Knowledge City, TSIIC, Raidurg, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500081 of the Company, to consider, inter alia, and approve the following matter(s): To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company under Ind AS for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and other matters. Please further note that TRADING WINDOW for dealing in the securities of the company is already closed from 01st April, 2024 as per PIT Code of the Company. Trading window will be opened from 30th May, 2024. You are requested to take this notice on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 Further to our letter dated May 20th, 2024, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on May 27, 2024, at the Corporate Office, 202, A-Wing, Galaxy Towers, Plot No.1, Hyderabad Knowledge City, TSIIC, Raidurg, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500081 of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 has been postponed and rescheduled to Thursday May 30th 2024. We would also like to inform that the Earnings Conference Call, which was scheduled on Monday 27th May 2024, at 7.00 p.m. (IST), to discuss on the Companys Audited Financial Results, has also been postponed accordingly. The revised Earnings Conference Call details will be notified through separate communication. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)