Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd EGM

1,075
(0.43%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Suven Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM29 Oct 202428 Nov 2024
NCLT Convened Meeting of shareholders is scheduled to be hled on November 28, 2024 Outcome of the NCLT convened meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024)

Suven Pharma: Related News

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

9 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

