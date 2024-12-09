iifl-logo-icon 1
Suven Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
Purpose AGM Date Announcement Date
AGM9 Aug 202413 Jul 2024
Copy of news paper advertisiment With reference to the above subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today i.e. July 12, 2024, approved the following along with other business matters. 1. e-Annual General Meeting (AGM): a) Approved the Notice and Agenda for the 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, the 09th day of August, 2024 at 4.30 p.m. through Video-Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) b) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 07, 2024 to August 09, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company. We request you to take this document on your records. The Board Meeting commenced at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 03.45 p.m. Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) 06th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday August 09, 2024 at 04.30 PM IST (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024) Outcome of the Annual General Meeting 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Suven Pharma: Related News

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

9 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

