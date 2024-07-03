Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,303.8
Prev. Close₹1,303.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹536.45
Day's High₹1,322.7
Day's Low₹1,296
52 Week's High₹1,841.15
52 Week's Low₹1,025.6
Book Value₹129.99
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24,744.41
P/E69.96
EPS18.6
Divi. Yield0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.03
18.99
18.99
18.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,278.49
1,987.52
1,721.76
1,515.81
Net Worth
2,297.52
2,006.51
1,740.75
1,534.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,215.23
1,672.27
1,651.19
1,576.23
yoy growth (%)
32.46
1.27
4.75
12.13
Raw materials
-931.43
-708.86
-659.73
-664.31
As % of sales
42.04
42.38
39.95
42.14
Employee costs
-214.86
-196.16
-195.88
-174.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
345.52
255.66
239.54
205.19
Depreciation
-65.03
-61.43
-66.97
-73.88
Tax paid
-91.05
-60.48
-48.21
-61.71
Working capital
-369.52
231.78
201.52
67.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.46
1.27
4.75
12.13
Op profit growth
34.39
5.95
4.02
17.65
EBIT growth
35.38
6.68
16.08
15.15
Net profit growth
38.33
-3.84
33.34
17.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,628.22
4,601.04
3,289.61
2,604.13
2,569.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,628.22
4,601.04
3,289.61
2,604.13
2,569.36
Other Operating Income
73.97
53.25
35.14
27.58
29.61
Other Income
120.51
138.92
60.13
46.49
62.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M M Murugappan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rekha Surendhiran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aroon Raman
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P S Raghavan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sujjain Talwar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Soundara Kumar
Managing Director
Sridharan Rangarajan
Independent Director
Sriram Viji
Independent Director
Usha Rajeev
Non Executive Director
Muthiah Murugappan
Reports by Carborundum Universal Ltd
Summary
Carborundum Universal Ltd, which is known by its acronym CUMI, is a largest high alumina ceramic manufacturing company in India. CUMI manufactures and sells mainly Abrasives, Ceramics (Industrial Ceramics, Refractories) and Electrominerals. It manufactures a comprehensive product range which includes, Bonded, Coated, Super Abrasives, Ceramics, Electrominerals and Coolants for a wide spectrum of industries.Carborundum Universal Ltd was incorporated in the year April 21st, 1954 as a joint venture between Carborundum Company, USA, Universal Grinding Wheel Company, UK and Murugappa Group, India. Within ten year, they acquired a coated abrasives facility from Ajax Products Pvt. Ltd. and set up a bonded abrasive facility at Thiruvottiyur in Chennai and bauxite mining in Bhatia. In the year 1978, the company acquired the Eastern Abrasives Ltd., which is a coated abrasives manufacturer in Kolkata.In the year 1982, the company established MMTCL as a joint venture company with Morgan Group plc for manufacturing ceramic fibres. The company had collaboration with Wendt GmBH of Germany, Morgan Crucible Co, UK, and also a Joint venture in Australia for the supply of wear resistant ceramics to coal washeries. The industrial ceramics division was started in the year 1991 in technical collaboration with Coors Ceramics, USA and the manufacturing plant is located at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.During the year 1994-95, in order to augment infrastructure facilities, the company commissioned a 2 MW wind
The Carborundum Universal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1299.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Carborundum Universal Ltd is ₹24744.41 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Carborundum Universal Ltd is 69.96 and 10.18 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Carborundum Universal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Carborundum Universal Ltd is ₹1025.6 and ₹1841.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Carborundum Universal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.59%, 3 Years at 8.91%, 1 Year at 16.04%, 6 Month at -23.54%, 3 Month at -11.14% and 1 Month at -8.09%.
