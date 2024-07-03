Summary

Carborundum Universal Ltd, which is known by its acronym CUMI, is a largest high alumina ceramic manufacturing company in India. CUMI manufactures and sells mainly Abrasives, Ceramics (Industrial Ceramics, Refractories) and Electrominerals. It manufactures a comprehensive product range which includes, Bonded, Coated, Super Abrasives, Ceramics, Electrominerals and Coolants for a wide spectrum of industries.Carborundum Universal Ltd was incorporated in the year April 21st, 1954 as a joint venture between Carborundum Company, USA, Universal Grinding Wheel Company, UK and Murugappa Group, India. Within ten year, they acquired a coated abrasives facility from Ajax Products Pvt. Ltd. and set up a bonded abrasive facility at Thiruvottiyur in Chennai and bauxite mining in Bhatia. In the year 1978, the company acquired the Eastern Abrasives Ltd., which is a coated abrasives manufacturer in Kolkata.In the year 1982, the company established MMTCL as a joint venture company with Morgan Group plc for manufacturing ceramic fibres. The company had collaboration with Wendt GmBH of Germany, Morgan Crucible Co, UK, and also a Joint venture in Australia for the supply of wear resistant ceramics to coal washeries. The industrial ceramics division was started in the year 1991 in technical collaboration with Coors Ceramics, USA and the manufacturing plant is located at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.During the year 1994-95, in order to augment infrastructure facilities, the company commissioned a 2 MW wind

