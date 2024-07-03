iifl-logo-icon 1
Carborundum Universal Ltd Share Price

1,299.7
(-0.31%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open1,303.8
  • Day's High1,322.7
  • 52 Wk High1,841.15
  • Prev. Close1,303.8
  • Day's Low1,296
  • 52 Wk Low 1,025.6
  • Turnover (lac)536.45
  • P/E69.96
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value129.99
  • EPS18.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24,744.41
  • Div. Yield0.31
No Records Found

Carborundum Universal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Carborundum Universal Ltd Corporate Action

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 May, 2024

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

Carborundum Universal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Carborundum Universal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:27 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.51%

Foreign: 0.51%

Indian: 40.53%

Non-Promoter- 40.75%

Institutions: 40.75%

Non-Institutions: 18.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Carborundum Universal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.03

18.99

18.99

18.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,278.49

1,987.52

1,721.76

1,515.81

Net Worth

2,297.52

2,006.51

1,740.75

1,534.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,215.23

1,672.27

1,651.19

1,576.23

yoy growth (%)

32.46

1.27

4.75

12.13

Raw materials

-931.43

-708.86

-659.73

-664.31

As % of sales

42.04

42.38

39.95

42.14

Employee costs

-214.86

-196.16

-195.88

-174.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

345.52

255.66

239.54

205.19

Depreciation

-65.03

-61.43

-66.97

-73.88

Tax paid

-91.05

-60.48

-48.21

-61.71

Working capital

-369.52

231.78

201.52

67.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.46

1.27

4.75

12.13

Op profit growth

34.39

5.95

4.02

17.65

EBIT growth

35.38

6.68

16.08

15.15

Net profit growth

38.33

-3.84

33.34

17.82

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,628.22

4,601.04

3,289.61

2,604.13

2,569.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,628.22

4,601.04

3,289.61

2,604.13

2,569.36

Other Operating Income

73.97

53.25

35.14

27.58

29.61

Other Income

120.51

138.92

60.13

46.49

62.78

View Annually Results

Carborundum Universal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Carborundum Universal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M M Murugappan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rekha Surendhiran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aroon Raman

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P S Raghavan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sujjain Talwar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Soundara Kumar

Managing Director

Sridharan Rangarajan

Independent Director

Sriram Viji

Independent Director

Usha Rajeev

Non Executive Director

Muthiah Murugappan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Carborundum Universal Ltd

Summary

Carborundum Universal Ltd, which is known by its acronym CUMI, is a largest high alumina ceramic manufacturing company in India. CUMI manufactures and sells mainly Abrasives, Ceramics (Industrial Ceramics, Refractories) and Electrominerals. It manufactures a comprehensive product range which includes, Bonded, Coated, Super Abrasives, Ceramics, Electrominerals and Coolants for a wide spectrum of industries.Carborundum Universal Ltd was incorporated in the year April 21st, 1954 as a joint venture between Carborundum Company, USA, Universal Grinding Wheel Company, UK and Murugappa Group, India. Within ten year, they acquired a coated abrasives facility from Ajax Products Pvt. Ltd. and set up a bonded abrasive facility at Thiruvottiyur in Chennai and bauxite mining in Bhatia. In the year 1978, the company acquired the Eastern Abrasives Ltd., which is a coated abrasives manufacturer in Kolkata.In the year 1982, the company established MMTCL as a joint venture company with Morgan Group plc for manufacturing ceramic fibres. The company had collaboration with Wendt GmBH of Germany, Morgan Crucible Co, UK, and also a Joint venture in Australia for the supply of wear resistant ceramics to coal washeries. The industrial ceramics division was started in the year 1991 in technical collaboration with Coors Ceramics, USA and the manufacturing plant is located at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.During the year 1994-95, in order to augment infrastructure facilities, the company commissioned a 2 MW wind
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Carborundum Universal Ltd share price today?

The Carborundum Universal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1299.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Carborundum Universal Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Carborundum Universal Ltd is ₹24744.41 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Carborundum Universal Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Carborundum Universal Ltd is 69.96 and 10.18 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Carborundum Universal Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Carborundum Universal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Carborundum Universal Ltd is ₹1025.6 and ₹1841.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Carborundum Universal Ltd?

Carborundum Universal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.59%, 3 Years at 8.91%, 1 Year at 16.04%, 6 Month at -23.54%, 3 Month at -11.14% and 1 Month at -8.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Carborundum Universal Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Carborundum Universal Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.04 %
Institutions - 40.75 %
Public - 18.21 %

