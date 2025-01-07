iifl-logo-icon 1
Carborundum Universal Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,274
(2.22%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,215.23

1,672.27

1,651.19

1,576.23

yoy growth (%)

32.46

1.27

4.75

12.13

Raw materials

-931.43

-708.86

-659.73

-664.31

As % of sales

42.04

42.38

39.95

42.14

Employee costs

-214.86

-196.16

-195.88

-174.19

As % of sales

9.69

11.73

11.86

11.05

Other costs

-699.34

-492.24

-536.03

-488.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.56

29.43

32.46

30.97

Operating profit

369.59

275

259.54

249.51

OPM

16.68

16.44

15.71

15.82

Depreciation

-65.03

-61.43

-66.97

-73.88

Interest expense

-0.97

-0.27

-0.35

-1.46

Other income

41.94

42.36

47.32

31.03

Profit before tax

345.52

255.66

239.54

205.19

Taxes

-91.05

-60.48

-48.21

-61.71

Tax rate

-26.35

-23.65

-20.12

-30.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

254.47

195.18

191.32

143.47

Exceptional items

0

-11.21

0

0

Net profit

254.47

183.96

191.32

143.47

yoy growth (%)

38.33

-3.84

33.34

17.82

NPM

11.48

11

11.58

9.1

