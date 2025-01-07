Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,215.23
1,672.27
1,651.19
1,576.23
yoy growth (%)
32.46
1.27
4.75
12.13
Raw materials
-931.43
-708.86
-659.73
-664.31
As % of sales
42.04
42.38
39.95
42.14
Employee costs
-214.86
-196.16
-195.88
-174.19
As % of sales
9.69
11.73
11.86
11.05
Other costs
-699.34
-492.24
-536.03
-488.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.56
29.43
32.46
30.97
Operating profit
369.59
275
259.54
249.51
OPM
16.68
16.44
15.71
15.82
Depreciation
-65.03
-61.43
-66.97
-73.88
Interest expense
-0.97
-0.27
-0.35
-1.46
Other income
41.94
42.36
47.32
31.03
Profit before tax
345.52
255.66
239.54
205.19
Taxes
-91.05
-60.48
-48.21
-61.71
Tax rate
-26.35
-23.65
-20.12
-30.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
254.47
195.18
191.32
143.47
Exceptional items
0
-11.21
0
0
Net profit
254.47
183.96
191.32
143.47
yoy growth (%)
38.33
-3.84
33.34
17.82
NPM
11.48
11
11.58
9.1
